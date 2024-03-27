Kyrie Irving with the big dunk

Kyrie Irving lifted the Mavericks to a huge 107-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deals they were asking for.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down how key NFL teams will shape the narrative of the 2024 draft.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
Referees will see significant pay raises thanks to this new CBA.
Lily Yohannes is one of two USWNT debutants on the SheBelieves Cup roster, and perhaps the most intriguing prospect in the U.S. player pool right now.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The Wolfpack needed overtime, but are in the Sweet 16 for the first time in nine years.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.