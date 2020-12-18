Kyrie Irving arrives to TD Garden like only Kyrie can originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyrie Irving made his long-awaited return to TD Garden on Friday night, and he didn't waste any time making his presence felt.

The former Boston Celtics guard took time before the C's-Nets matchup to burn herbs while walking around the venue. Irving has opened up before about his Native American roots at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

