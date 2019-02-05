Kyrie Irving out against Cavs on Tuesday, has missed every game in Cleveland since trade to Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics have announced that Kyrie Irving will miss Tuesday night's matchup against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Since the trade that brought Irving to the Celtics in August of 2017, he's missed every game that the Celtics have played in Cleveland.

Irving was expected to play until the Celtics announced his status on Monday. Irving has not played in the previous two games against the Cavs, both of which resulted in Celtics victories.

Kyrie Irving game log vs. Cavaliers this season (including two preseason games):



10/2: DNP (rest)

10/6: DNP (rib contusion)

11/30: 29 p, 4 r, 4 a, 27 min

1/23: DNP (flu-like symptoms)

2/5: DNP (sore left hip)



Irving and Baynes out Tuesday vs. Cavs; Rob Williams questionable.















— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 4, 2019

The Celtics will play in Cleveland one more time this season in late March, the next opportunity for Irving to break this streak.

Irving was injured during last year's playoff run, when the Celtics took the Cavs to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland now ranks at the bottom of the standings following the departure of LeBron James, and will not be seeing anybody, much less the Celtics, come playoff time.

The C's will be without Aron Baynes as well, who is out for the next few weeks with a foot contusion, but should be able to handle the Cavs, who are still without Kevin Love and recently traded Rodney Hood.

