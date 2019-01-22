Kyrie Irving accomplished something vs Heat that no Celtic has done since Larry Bird
Kyrie Irving accomplished something vs Heat that no Celtic has done since Larry Bird originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
With his performance Monday night vs the Miami Heat, Kyrie Irving accomplished a feat that hasn't been done by a Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1986-87.
Irving continued his hot streak with 26 points and 10 assists in the Celtics victory. It marked his 10th game this season with 20+ points and 10+ assists. Bird had 11 such games throughout his 1986-87 campaign.
Kyrie Irving (20 pts, 10 ast) becomes the first Celtics player to register at least 10 games of 20+ points and 10+ assists in a single season since Larry Bird (11, 1986-87)
— Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 22, 2019
Irving is the third player this season to have at least 10 games of 20+ points and 10+ assists, following James Harden (15) and Russell Westbrook (13). To top it off, Irving also had a career-high eight steals.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.