Kyrie Irving accomplished something vs Heat that no Celtic has done since Larry Bird

With his performance Monday night vs the Miami Heat, Kyrie Irving accomplished a feat that hasn't been done by a Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1986-87.

Irving continued his hot streak with 26 points and 10 assists in the Celtics victory. It marked his 10th game this season with 20+ points and 10+ assists. Bird had 11 such games throughout his 1986-87 campaign.

Kyrie Irving (20 pts, 10 ast) becomes the first Celtics player to register at least 10 games of 20+ points and 10+ assists in a single season since Larry Bird (11, 1986-87) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 22, 2019

Irving is the third player this season to have at least 10 games of 20+ points and 10+ assists, following James Harden (15) and Russell Westbrook (13). To top it off, Irving also had a career-high eight steals.

