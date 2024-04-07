Kyrie Irving with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets
Kyrie Irving lifted the Mavericks to a huge 107-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2014 MLB season after an 0–9 start. The worst start after 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before exiting after four innings.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.