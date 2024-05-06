Kyren Wilson bursts into tears after winning first World Championship with victory over Jak Jones

Kyren Wilson is overwhelmed by emotion as his sons join him to celebrate his World Championship victory - PA/Mike Egerton

With the crucial red sunk, an overjoyed and overwhelmed Kyren Wilson pumped his fist and roared to his children, a maiden world title finally clinched. The 32-year-old from Kettering led a tense final from start to finish but had to withstand the most stirring fightback from qualifier Jak Jones before balling his eyes out with his family.

Jones had fought back from 7-1, 15-10 and 17-11 down to run the match deep into its final session, but Wilson’s win was deserved. Although the world No 12 had to ride out three frames to progress from 17 to the requisite 18, at no point did Jones come even within two of Wilson from Sunday’s start to Monday’s finish.

Nicknamed the warrior, Wilson distilled that spirit to avenge the 2020 humbling to Ronnie O’Sullivan at the same stage, battling both the stress of nerves and the recent health issues of his wife, Sophie, and son to lift the Silver Lady trophy. It was not so much a win against the odds given Wilson was the favourite against the Welshman, who had to play in the qualifying rounds, but not even the most curmudgeon of neutrals could begrudge the Englishman his victory in this best-of-35 tussle.

“I’ve got some bad news for Sophie,” said Wilson, who pockets £500,000 and climbs to No 3 in the world rankings. “Unfortunately she’ll have to roll over tonight – there’s only one ‘Lady’ coming to bed with me. And it’s blowout time: chicken shish and a few beers.

“I held it all together. Jak fought and fought and made it so difficult. I made a break out of nowhere and before I knew it I’d potted the match ball. Suddenly everything ran to my head: ‘Wow, you’re a world champion’.”

Wilson let some emotion out during a tense final - PA/Mike Egerton

As much as Wilson merited the trophy, Jones deserves acclaim for the way in which he stuck in the fight, thrice pegging the Englishman back to a three-frame lead, and hitting his only century break of the showpiece to ruffle the Englishman’s feathers. Wilson looked rattled when, at 17-12, Jones went 96 points towards what would have been a magnificent 147 maximum but he could take heart from the previous frame, with the Englishman cannoning a re-spotted black around three cushions to leave himself one away from history.

Jones’s gumption was unquestionable but the damage was done during Sunday’s first session. Miraculous comebacks are seldom seen at this stage in the Crucible and overturning a six-frame deficit would have mathematically been second only to Dennis Taylor’s 1985 revival against Steve Davis. Philosophically, however, given Jones’s status – a qualifier, ranked 44th in the world – it would have eclipsed Taylor’s 8-0 turnaround, with Wilson, on Sunday, only the third player in Crucible history to win the opening seven frames of a final.

“I didn’t sleep at all after the semi-final win – wide awake,” said a proud Jones, 30, who walks away with £200,000. “I never drink Red Bull but I tried that to get me through the first session – but it didn’t work.

“If I had won one more, taking it to 17-15, he might have really started twitching. I had a couple of little chances but he held himself together well at the end.

“I felt like I brought my B game or C game. So to beat some of the best players in the world, get to a final, and come so close to winning it... I feel good about coming back here one day and winning it.”

Jak Jones fought back valiantly and although he didn't win leaves the Crucible with the confidence he can one day claim snooker's biggest prize - Getty Images/George Wood

The man from Cwmbran started Monday’s play channelling Lazarus, cutting what was once a six-frame chasm down to three. But the turning point came at 13-10, with two frames to play before the final session. Had Jones emerged triumphant, he would have been within one of completing the most staggering revival. But Wilson battled puke – an audience member was taken ill during the 23rd frame – and a Jones fluke to put one hand on the trophy.

For the eventual winner just three frames would be required in the evening session; Jones, meanwhile, who had spent 22 more hours at the table than his adversary across the championship, needed eight. Despite the tension, a 15-10 cushion was enough.

With some members of the Crucible faithful fearing a Monday night wash-out, they got their money’s worth. Wilson limped to within one frame of victory with his round-the-houses, re-spotted black but Jones would not lay down, his perfect 12 reds keeping him in the hunt at 17-13. One more Welsh frame made the tension unbearable but Wilson held his nerve to clinch the magic 18 and the most emotional catharsis.

