Kyren Williams out until training camp with ‘foot issue’

They say the best ability is availability and the availability of Rams star running back Kyren Williams has been called back into question. The ball carrier from Notre Dame had a career year last season with his play directly contributing to the team’s late-season playoff push.

According to head coach Sean McVay, Williams has a foot issue and won’t participate in OTAs or minicamp this spring. He’s expected to be back for training camp, though.

McVay didn’t seem overly concerned about it, saying the injury is “nothing to worry about.”

Since 1993, only five Rams running backs have rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season for the franchise. Williams, Jerome Bettis, Steven Jackson, Marshall Faulk, and Todd Gurley make up the exclusive list. Those four other players also had multiple 1,000-yard seasons and Williams’ quest to match that took a hit this week.

This is a bit troubling for Williams as he has a history with foot injuries. During his rookie year, Williams missed time in the offseason with a broken foot. He would then spend time on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain in the season opener.

In 2023, Williams would again return to IR when he suffered an ankle sprain that sidelined him for four games.

Only time will tell if Williams just needs rest or if this will be a lingering issue throughout his career but considering the recent history of Rams’ running backs, this is concerning.

