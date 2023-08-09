Kyren Williams says the game is ‘really starting to slow down’ in Year 2

Kyren Williams endured a difficult rookie season in 2022. The fifth-round pick broke his foot in OTAs, sidelining him for months until he was able to get in a little bit of work in training camp. Then in Week 1, he suffered a high ankle sprain on his first play and didn’t return until Week 10.

Sean McVay was especially disappointed that the rookie running back couldn’t stay on the field because he had high expectations for Williams in 2022. He remains confident in Williams this season, essentially locking him in as the No. 2 back behind Cam Akers.

Williams should be in for a much better 2023 season now that he’s healthy, and he told team reporter Stu Jackson that the game is really slowing down for him.

“I’m taking it more as an opportunity to showcase my skills and my talents and what I bring to this game,” Williams said last week. “Last year I was unable to do that, and so it was kind of a learning experience for me. And then being able to come this year fully healthy, fully ready to go, getting through OTAs and then going through training camp now, it’s just elevated my game. It’s allowing the game to slow down in front of me, allowing me to know where my blocks are going, where the linemen are going to with their blocks and who to reach and make the right decision. So in a way, the game is really starting to slow down for me and I’m starting to see everything I need to see.”

Williams has gotten a lot of opportunities to work in the passing game as a third-down back this summer, connecting with Matthew Stafford several times for big gains down the sidelines in camp. So while he might not overtake Akers yet, he’s going to get chances to contribute as a receiver in certain situations.

Given the nature of the position, it’s reasonable to think Williams will be needed to fill in for Akers at some point this season, too.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire