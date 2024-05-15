Kyren Williams’ reaction to watching Jonah Jackson film in a team meeting was perfect

The Los Angeles Rams are all-in on becoming a ground-and-pound offense. They re-signed Kevin Dotson, moved Steve Avila to center and added Jonah Jackson in free agency, solidifying the interior of the offensive line so that Kyren Williams can have the biggest running lanes possible.

Not to mention, they brought back Alaric Jackson at left tackle and drafted Blake Corum to back up Williams, ensuring that both backs stay as fresh as possible.

Williams will remain the starter and he seems visibly excited about the addition of Jonah Jackson at left guard. During the first team meeting of the offseason program, Sean McVay put on film of Jackson, and Williams’ reaction says it all.

After seeing Jackson pull around and lead the way on a D’Andre Swift touchdown, Williams looked at running backs coach Ron Gould and they each nodded. They didn’t need to say anything to each other, but their reaction was one that said, “Oh, yeah. Let’s go.”

Even Ronnie Rivers’ smile between Williams and Gould was fun to see.

The look between Williams and Gould is meme material. The nods, the look, the sit-back-and-cross-your-arms posture. It’s all so good.

Kyren might run for 1,500 yards behind the Rams’ offensive line.

This got me fired up. The look between RB coach Ron Gould and Kyren Williams (plus the Ronnie Rivers smirk) in the first @RamsNFL team meeting of 2024, as Sean McVay puts on the film of newly-signed Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson. pic.twitter.com/p76rt5IEsi — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) May 15, 2024

The full video can be seen on Episode 1 of “Behind The Grind” below.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire