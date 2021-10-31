Kyren Williams of Notre Dame with amazing 91-yard TD run

Notre Dame has fallen off the CFP radar since its loss to Cincinnati. The Irish still have that lone defeat and were facing North Carolina on Saturday.

In a tight game in South Bend, the Fighting Irish were backed up when they handed off to Kyren Williams.

The running back seemed stopped, once, twice, three times but managed to get outside and outraced the Tar Hell defense to the end zone.

The score early in the fourth quarter gave Notre Dame a 41-27 advantage after the PAT.

"PLAY OF THE YEAR FOR THE IRISH!" –@miketirico @Kyrenwilliams23 takes it 91 yards to the HOUSE! 🏠 📺: NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/8bOP78p1Ey — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 31, 2021

This wasn’t the longest TD run in Notre Dame history.

That honor belongs to Dexter Williams, who went 97 yards against Virginia Tech in 2018.