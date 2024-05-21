Kyren Williams will not participate in OTAs because of a "foot issue"

Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Tuesday that running back Kyren Williams is dealing with a "foot issue" and will not take part in the team's offseason program. The Rams do expect Williams back on the field for training camp.

"It's nothing to worry about," McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "He'll be ready to go for training camp, but there's a little issue when he was training, and [I'll] kind of just leave it at that. But nothing to be concerned about."

Williams, though, has a history of foot and ankle issues.

He broke his right foot on June 1, 2022, in organized team activities as a rookie and required surgery to repair the Jones fracture. He dealt with high-ankle sprains during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Williams has played 22 games and missed 12 since the Rams made him a fifth-round pick.

He rushed for 1,144 yards last season to lead the team.

The Rams, though, used a third-round draft pick on Michigan running back Blake Corum this spring, and they also have Boston Scott and Ronnie Rivers at the position.