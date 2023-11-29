Kyren Williams named NFC offensive player of the week

Rams running back Kyren Williams came off of injured reserve to help power Los Angeles to a big win over division-rival Arizona.

Now he's been rewarded for his big game.

Williams was named NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

A second-year running back out of Notre Dame, Williams put up a career-high 204 yards from scrimmage with two total touchdowns. He had 16 carries for 143 yards along with six catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

According to the league, he's the first player ever with at least 140 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards, six catches, and two receiving touchdowns in a single game.

In seven games this season, Williams now has 599 yards rushing with six TDs and 19 catches for 166 yards with three scores. He’s leading the league at 85.6 yards rushing per game.

Williams and the Rams will try to keep things rolling this week when they take on the Browns at home.