Kyren Williams named to national award’s honor roll

On a night that Notre Dame’s offense was hard to predict at Virginia Tech, veteran running back Kyren Williams was a force. Williams scored twice in the Irish victory, one coming on the ground while the other was on a touchdown reception.

The star running back finished with 107 all-purpose yards, 81 rushing yards, and five receptions in the thriller. His efforts landed him a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for the second time this season.

Williams has run for 363 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 while pulling in 19 receptions for 200 yards and three more scores.

