Kyren Williams getting extended look, sharing reps with Cam Akers in OTAs

Cam Akers figures to once again be the Rams’ starting running back in 2023 after a strong finish to last season, but he’ll face some competition from Kyren Williams and rookie Zach Evans. Williams is a particularly interesting player for the Rams as he enters Year 2 with Los Angeles, getting passed over for veteran Malcolm Brown at several times late last season.

Williams finished the year with 35 carries for 139 yards but his absence from the game plan in Weeks 15-18 was surprising – especially considering the Rams had nothing to play for at that point.

Heading into 2023, Williams could have a bigger role as the No. 2 back. According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Williams is getting an extended look and sharing reps with Cam Akers during OTAs.

The Rams are probably just trying to keep Akers fresh by rotating their backs in practice this early in the offseason, but Williams getting first-team reps is something to monitor. If he impresses coaches, he could carve out a role as the true third-down back Los Angeles thought he’d be in the offense.

