Kyren Williams feels "200 percent" after return to Rams lineup

The Rams were very happy to get running back Kyren Williams back in the lineup on Sunday.

Williams spent four games on injured reserve with an ankle injury and the Rams lost three of those contests to fall to 4-6 on the season. Williams was activated ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Cardinals and he showed everyone what the Rams were missing.

Williams ran 16 times for 143 yards and caught six passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams to a 37-14 win. After the game, Williams was asked if he felt all the way back from his injury.

"How many - 200 yards from scrimmage?" Williams said, via the team's website. "I want to say 200 percent this time."

Sunday's win keeps the Rams in the playoff picture in the NFC and more outings like that from Williams should keep them there into the final weeks of the season.