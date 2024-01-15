Kyren Williams exits with hand injury in 4th quarter vs. Lions

Kyren Williams was forced to leave Sunday night’s game against the Lions with a hand injury, which he suffered on a red zone run that lost 1 yard. He was one of several Rams players to exit the game at least briefly, as did Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. Neither player missed a snap, however.

Williams is being designated as questionable to return after being taken to the locker room.

Ronnie Rivers replaced him and caught a 3-yard screen pass in the red zone after Williams went out.

