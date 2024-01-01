Kyren Williams continues monster year with three more touchdowns vs. Giants

Kyren Williams had a massive couple of years at Notre Dame, being the workhorse of the Fighting Irish backfield in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He left the program following his junior year to enter the NFL draft where he became a fifth round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams.

At this point getting Williams in the fifth round is looking like an absolute steal.

Williams ran for three more touchdowns and 87 more yards in the Rams win over the New York Giants on Sunday. That puts the Rams at 9-7 on the year and gives Williams 12 rushing touchdowns and 1,144 rushing yards on the year. Only Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers has rushed for more yards.

Not bad for a guy who missed four games earlier in the year.

