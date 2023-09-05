Kyren Paris' diving stop
Kyren Paris makes a fantastic diving stop on a grounder from Anthony Santander for the second out in the top of the 1st inning
Kyren Paris makes a fantastic diving stop on a grounder from Anthony Santander for the second out in the top of the 1st inning
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-3 seed in the women's bracket in two days.
Brian Burns missed his second straight practice on Monday while he holds out for a new long-term contract.
The Rams wouldn't rule out Cooper Kupp for Week 1.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
FSU found some serious help in the transfer portal. The question is how far the Seminoles can go.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
What drama will this NFL season bring?
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Gane is the clear favorite at -175 odds at BetMGM, while Spivac is +145 to pull off the upset. Can Spivac keep the heavyweight on his back?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
It's finally here: Matt Harmon highlights which wide receivers could end up at the top of the mountain this fantasy football season.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.