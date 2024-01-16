Can Kyren Lacy replace Malik Nabers as LSU’s WR1 in 2024?

As the calendar turns to 2024 and we prepare for Year 3 of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, the program faces a lot of questions.

The 2023 team was an overall disappointment as an awful defense held back arguably the best offense in the entire nation. Most of the stars from that group are gone, including Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and his top two receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Nabers will be especially tough to replace. The nation’s No. 2 receiver and runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award, he’s seen as a likely top-10 (if not top-five) pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

LSU may have his replacement in-house, though. Fifth-year senior Kyren Lacy is returning, and though he only has 54 catches in two seasons in Baton Rouge, he’s had some standout performances.

He exceeded 100 yards in two games this season and had six catches for 96 yards in the ReliaQuest Bowl win. He finished the year with 558 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 catches, and CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson identified him as Nabers’ replacement.

Both Nabers and Brian Thomas are leaving massive holes in the production from LSU’s pass catchers, but Lacy has already expressed his expectation to be one of the team’s leaders at that position in 2024. A fifth-year player who will be utilizing his COVID eligibility in the fall, Lacy arrived at LSU prior to 2022 after two seasons at Louisiana. He took a major jump this year with improvements in receptions (30), yards receiving (558) and touchdowns (7), and finished as the team’s third-leading receiver on the season behind Nabers and Thomas. There is still a lot of talent among the underclassmen wide receivers in Baton Rouge but it’s mostly unproven, making Lacy a key piece for LSU’s offense. Want a good sign for the future of LSU’s offense as it undergoes the turnover of a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, two first-round wide receivers and an offensive coordinator? Seeing Lacy connect with presumed starter Garrett Nussmeier for a season-high six catches for 95 yards in the bowl win against Wisconsin.

LSU will turn to Lacy and other returning players like Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton Jr. and Shelton Sampson Jr., as well as Liberty transfer CJ Daniels and Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas.

