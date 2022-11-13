Kyrei Fisher-Morris on OSU’s bounceback victory vs. Cal: ’We wanted to be dominant’

Reuters

China's economy has grown 3% over the past three quarters and is stabilising on an "upward trend", Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, vowing to continue to support the economy with policy measures. The comments were made in a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday. Premier Li also said China was working hard to keep market operations, employment and prices stable, the statement said.