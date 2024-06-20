Kyprios becomes third horse to regain Ascot Gold Cup after sensational duel

Kyprios (right) ridden by Ryan Moore won the Ascot Gold Cup from Trawlerman - PA Wire/John Walton

Kyprios turned the tables on his old rival Trawlerman to regain his crown in a pulsating renewal of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien’s six-year-old was the dominant force in the division when landing the two-and-a-half-mile showpiece two years ago, also triumphing in the Goodwood Cup and the Irish St Leger before a sensational 20-length victory in the Prix du Cadran.

A career-threatening injury restricted him to just two outings last season and he was beaten on both occasions, including a neck defeat to Trawlerman on Champions Day - but Kyprios reversed the form on the day that mattered most to become the first horse since Kayf Tara in 2000 to regain the Gold Cup.

Ryan Moore asked the strong-travelling Kyprios to close down Trawlerman at the top of the home straight and while the latter did not go down without a fight, Moore always looked confident his mount would find enough to get the job done and he eventually did just that, with a length separating the pair at the line.

A Gold Cup battle for the ages!



Kyprios reclaims the Gold Cup to give Aidan O'Brien a ninth win in the race! 🏆#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/038MMWAbiz — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 20, 2024

Trawlerman’s John and Thady Gosden-trained stablemate Sweet William was five lengths further back in third, with Willie Mullins’ Vauban running well for a long way and momentarily looking a danger before ultimately faltering into fourth.

Moore said: “It was smooth early, that’s where I wanted to be and then the filly (Caius Chorister) ran off with Benoit (De La Sayette) and I was having to go round her. He started travelling a bit too well too early again and I got there going very easy.

“I said to Aidan that he’s the class horse in the race and he stays the best, so I’ve just got to get it right. I didn’t get it quite right, but he still won.

“He’s an unbelievable horse. Aidan knows exactly what they need to do, he knows how to get them here better than anyone.It’s lovely to ride a horse like this.”

Ryan Moore poses with the Gold Cup after his win during day three Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England.

O’Brien said: “Ryan gave him an incredible ride, I’m delighted. There are incredible people around him and he’s an incredible horse.

“It wasn’t easy because he passed the second horse here last year (Champions Day) and he came back at him, I could see Ryan biding his time. It was incredible really, it’s masterful stuff, really.

“It’s not simple but this is an incredible horse, I’m delighted for everybody really. Ryan is a master and it was a genius ride. I could see what he was at, he wanted to be handy as he thought the pace was slow.

“He had to sit back a little as he didn’t want to get there too early, it’s tricky, it’s a fine balancing act the whole time but it was masterful.”

06:20 PM BST

Confirmed result

English Oak 100/30F Billyjoh 28/1 Carrytheone 25/1 Mostabshir 16/1

06:19 PM BST

Watch: English Oak is a Group horse in a handicap

Some week for Wathnan! English Oak bolts up in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/yNJAzYnDMO — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

06:19 PM BST

ENLGISH OAK WINS THE BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Impressive. There was only one winner from a long way out there. Another big win for Wathnan Racing.

06:18 PM BST

And...

....they’re off.

06:13 PM BST

The runners are gathering...

...for our concluding race – the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

06:07 PM BST

Market check

English Oak is the one leading the market in the now-familiar colours of Wathnan Racing. He was a good winner at Haydock last time and could yet better than a mark of 99. Divine Libra, Fresh and Koy Koy are also well fancied in the market.

06:01 PM BST

Marlborough tip

In spite of him likely going off a short-priced favourite in a full and competitive-looking field of 29 runners, it is very hard to get away from the strong claims of ENGLISH OAK, who looks a colt on his way to Stakes company and can confirm that impression with a massive run here. He was a wide-margin winner of a handicap at Haydock last time out (albeit in more testing conditions) and brings good course form to the table via his good 2nd to course specialist Rohaan in a 6f handicap last term. A switch back to firmer going should hold no fears and he can take a lot of beating here.

05:56 PM BST

Royal Ascot betting offers

The Buckingham Palace Stakes brings day three to a close. If you haven’t yet taken advantage of any Royal Ascot betting offers, be sure to visit our dedicated page.

05:55 PM BST

‘He’s got a huge stride and we know he stays’

🗣"I committed him early because I knew he stay strong to the line and that's exactly what he's done"



So far, so good for Sean Levey at Royal Ascot this week!#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @RishiPersad1 | @LeveySean pic.twitter.com/oR58uIZvFB — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 20, 2024

05:50 PM BST

While that race was crossing the line...

...however inside the Grandstand

Racegoers during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England at Ascot during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 20, 2024

Racegoers during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England at Ascot during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 20, 2024.

05:48 PM BST

Confirmed result

Jayarebe 7/1 King’s Gambit 2/1F Bellum Justum 10/1

05:46 PM BST

Watch: Jayarebe stays on well

Jayarebe holds off King's Gambit to win the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/tQwQtPY74X — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

05:45 PM BST

JAYAREBE WINS THE HAMPTON COURT

King’s Gambit was closing late but the winner had just enough to hold him off.

05:43 PM BST

Early stages

Bellum Justum pushes up on the inside, with Caviar Heights on his outside.

05:42 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Hampton Court.

05:42 PM BST

They are loading up...

...for the Hampton Court as King’s Gambit drifts out to 2/1.

05:39 PM BST

Slight delay

Owing to the Britannia running over. Bracken’s Laugh looks very well in the paddock and his trainer, Richard Hughes, rates him as the best horse in his stable.

05:32 PM BST

Marlborough tip

CAVIAR HEIGHTS may have fluffed his lines in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York, but he had previously shaped like a potential top-class colt when tearing apart the Newmarket Stakes at the Guineas meeting in May, seeing off Sayedaty Sadaty who subsequently ran a big race in the Derby. The Dante may have come too soon for Caviar Heights but he is taken to confirm that Newmarket effort with a big performance here; he can reward each-way support at the least.



05:31 PM BST

Next up...

...the Hampton Court Stakes – interesting race this. King’s Gambit is very warm in the market after his win in the London Gold Cup but the form of that race has taken some knock today and there may be value elsewhere. Jayarebe for Brian Meehan is the best-backed horse against the favourite and at the prices he represents decent ach-way value.

05:25 PM BST

Never in doubt

Aidan O'Brien is the coolest man at #RoyalAscot! pic.twitter.com/OyvR9zwukG — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

05:21 PM BST

Royal Ascot betting offers

There’s little to separate King’s Gambit and First Look heading into the Hampton Court Stakes, and you can back either with any one of these tremendous Royal Ascot free bets.

05:19 PM BST

‘Absolutely over the moon – the stuff of dreams’

05:16 PM BST

Confirmed result

Mickley 15/2 Skukuza 16/1 Native Warrior 22/1 Mission To Moon 25/1 King’s Gamble 8/1

05:14 PM BST

Watch: Mickley a superb winner of the Brittania

Impressive! Mickley wins the Britannia Stakes at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/tBAbZ3NVIO — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

05:12 PM BST

MICKLEY WINS THE BRITANNIA

That was very impressive. He and runner-up Skukuza pulled miles clear of the reast of the field.

Mickley ridden by Callum Rodriguez on their way to winning the Britannia Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

05:10 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Britannia.

05:05 PM BST

Runners just gathering

The chances of them getting this race off on time are virtually none. 29 runners to load is an awful lot.

05:03 PM BST

Value is a must

Seven of the last ten winners of this race have returned at double-figure odds. Basically a favourite has to be very good and fairly fortunate if they are to meet market confidence. Look for value...I’ll leave it at that.

04:57 PM BST

Market check

Qirat is the 11/2 favourite for Ralph Beckett, already successful this afternoon with Going The Distance. Volterra, Mickley and Dashing Darcey are also well-fancied, along with another Beckett challenger King’s Gamble.

04:54 PM BST

Marlborough tip

Another furiously competitive renewal of this race, where chances can be given for plenty in the line up. CRACKING GOLD may not have as obvious a profile for this race as some of his rivals coming into this, but on each of his four starts he has shaped like a horse who can prove better than his current rating of 92. Hailing from a warm Esher Cup formline, it is surely notable that trainer Clive Cox has looked to protect Cracking Gold’s mark by not running him since that race in April; patience can be rewarded with a big run here.

04:52 PM BST

Next up...

What a race that was. Worthy of a Gold Cup and we have a superb winner in Kyprios but the time has come to move on. Next up is the Britannia Stakes. One mile, 29 runners...god has blessed you if you mind the winner of this one.

04:44 PM BST

Another angle...

...of that superb battle between Kyprios and Trawlerman.

Some battle between Ryan Moore and William Buick ⚔️🏆#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/Z9UOHGBKSq — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

04:39 PM BST

Royal Ascot free bets

A huge field of 32 battle it out in the Britannia Stakes and you can back any of them with these verified Royal Ascot free bets.

04:39 PM BST

‘He’s more value than the winning distance’

🗣"He's an unbelievable horse, Aidan knows what they need to do and get them here"



Kyprios has done it again for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien!#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @RishiPersad1 pic.twitter.com/tgwDjLkPrU — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 20, 2024

04:34 PM BST

Confirmed result

Kyprios 11/10F Trawlerman 7/1 Sweet William 9/1

04:32 PM BST

Watch: Kyprios wins remarkable head-to-head battle

04:32 PM BST

KYPRIOS WINS ASCOT GOLD CUP

He regains the title he won back in 2022. What a battle up the straight with Trawlerman that was!

Kyprios ridden by Ryan Moore (left) on their way to winning the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

04:29 PM BST

Chance gone...

Caius Chorister is spoiling his chances by pulling far too hard.

04:28 PM BST

Pace is steady

The tactics of William Buick on Trawlerman are already clear. He’s going to try and stack the field up and kick late off an even gallop.

04:27 PM BST

Early stages

Trawlerman sets an easy pace, with Kyprios sitting on the outside of the pack in third.

04:27 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Ascot Gold Cup. A staying test of 2m4f.

04:23 PM BST

The horses are circling...

...down behind the gates ahead of the Ascot Gold Cup. A real buzz in the crowd ahead of this one. Kyrpios still a solid 11/10 favourite.

04:21 PM BST

Two of the greats

🗣"I'm shaking standing beside him"



🗣"It's extraordinary, to come from being Champion National Hunt trainer to what he's done with Ballydoyle"



Kind words between two legends of the sport, Aidan O'Brien & Willie Mullins! 🏆#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @MCYeeehaaa pic.twitter.com/Kfb3jYQrMB — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 20, 2024

04:16 PM BST

Marlborough tip

Many eyes will be on KYPRIOS and it is easy to see why, having taken this prize back in 2022 in a glorious campaign where he swept all before him, winning all 6 starts that year. Injury intervened in 2023 but he reappeared towards the end of the year and has improved with each start since his return. He looks to be building very nicely into this race and can confirm himself the stayer that they all have to catch both today and for the remainder of the season.

04:13 PM BST

Mullins eyes biggest prize

Willie Mullins – famed for his domination over jumps – has an interesting runner here in Vauban. He is a cross-code specialist, having won at both the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot in the past. He won the Copper Horse at this meeting last year and is a good candidate to give the favourite all he can handle this afternoon.

04:05 PM BST

Favourite buzzing

Kyprios is looking very, very fizzy in the pre-parade ring. A second handler has just taken hold of his reins. Hardly terminal to his chances but certainly not ideal to be that lit up this soon before a race.

04:03 PM BST

Ascot Gold Cup – horse-by-horse preview

Marlborough breaks down every runner of in the Ascot Gold Cup, including 10/11 favourite Kyprios.

Coltrane

Thoroughly likeable and high-class stayer who was 2nd in this as favourite last year. Winner on seasonal reappearance and fancied to go well again here.

Enemy

Been on the go since November and has been below-par the last twice, having run a big race in Saudi Arabia back in February. Likely to struggle here against fresher legs.

Kyprios

Elite stayer who missed most of last year but has looked back on track in 2 starts this campaign. Easy to see why many think he’s one of the bankers of the week; far and away the one to beat.

Prydwen

Has been in superb form of late, but the majority of that form has been on the all-weather and he has a bit to prove back on turf. Could struggle here with that in mind; best watched.

Sweet William

Wonderfully consistent stayer who has yet to miss the placings in 11 career starts to date. Fast ground could be a stumbling block but otherwise a leading contender.

Trawlerman

Defeated Kyprios on their last meeting back in October last year and had just the one start since. Ground likely to suit and should appreciate this marathon test; player.

Vauban

Bolted up at this meeting last year and been lightly campaigned since. Resumed with a good 2nd in the Yorkshire Cup and ready to peak here. Stamina is a question mark at this distance but otherwise greatly respected.

04:01 PM BST

Royal Ascot free bets

The week’s showpiece event is finally upon us – take a look at the best Royal Ascot betting offers ahead of the highly anticipated Gold Cup.

03:57 PM BST

Let’s hear from the winning jockey

🗣"I'm very fortunate to work for the best people "



Ryan Moore has now overtaken Frankie Dettori in terms of Royal Ascot winners!#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @RishiPersad1 pic.twitter.com/TQQv5Xwf9Q — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 20, 2024

03:54 PM BST

A landmark win

With that success Ryan Moore becomes the second winning-most jockey in Royal Ascot history, supplanting Frankie Dettori with his 82nd winner. Lester Piggott leads the way on 116 winners.

Lester Piggot - 116 Ryan Moore - 82 Frankie Dettori - 81

03:52 PM BST

Confirmed result

Port Fairy 12/1 Lava Stream 20/1 Kalpana 9/4F

03:50 PM BST

Watch: Port Fairy gets the job done

He's done it! Ryan Moore becomes the leading current jockey at Royal @Ascot with his 82nd success aboard Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale Stakes! pic.twitter.com/OUVGBrYRm6 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

03:49 PM BST

PORT FAIRY WINS THE RIBBLESDALE

A 12/1 winner for Aidan O’Brien. She outbattled Lava Stream up the run in there.

Port Fairy ridden by Ryan Moore (left) on their way to winning the Ribblesdale Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

03:47 PM BST

Blazing speed

You Got To Me has broken well clear. Must be ten lengths clear of the pack.

03:46 PM BST

Decent pace early

You Got To Me leads along with Port Fairy and Siyola.

03:46 PM BST

And they are off...

...in the Ribblesdale.

03:45 PM BST

What’s being said here do we think?

Duchess of Edinburgh speaking with Frankie Dettori - PA/John Walton

03:44 PM BST

They are loading up...

...cracking race in store here.

03:41 PM BST

Money still coming

Five minutes from the start of the Ribblesdale and Kalpana is still rock solid atop the market. This filly is possibly the best-backed horse of the entire week so far at Royal Ascot.

03:32 PM BST

Cats who got the cream

Jockey Rossa Ryan (centre right) with Frankie Dettori (left)after Going The Distance wins the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

03:28 PM BST

Marlborough tip

An open contest, more so than the market might suggest, with likely favourite Diamond Rain having stamina questions to answer on pedigree. One who shouldn’t have those questions to answer is KALPANA, whose form this year has been taking markedly improved steps with each start and continues to stack up nicely. She can relish this step up in trip and prove the one they all have to catch.

03:24 PM BST

Up next...

...we have the Ribblesdale Stakes for three-year-old fillies and this one looks very competitive. Kalpana has been backed off the boards the morning to supplant Diamond Rain as the 5/2 favourite. You Got To Me and Rubies Are Red have also been popular with punters this morning.

03:19 PM BST

Royal Ascot betting offers

Diamond Rain is certainly one to watch in the Ribblesdale Stakes. You can back her with one of these exclusive Royal Ascot betting offers.

03:18 PM BST

‘Ralph has plotted this all year’

03:17 PM BST

Celebrations for Frankie

Dettori is a close friend of winning owner Marc Chan.

03:15 PM BST

Royal runner

Gilded Water had a lovely passage through the race but faded quickly in the straight. He either has not stayed the trip or paid the price for his early exuberance.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla react as they attend day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

03:13 PM BST

Confirmed result

Going The Distance 9/1 Neski Sherelski 33/1 Go Daddy 25/1 Fouroneohfever 10/1

03:10 PM BST

Watch: Going The Distance swings wide

Great ride! Going The Distance flies home to win the King George V Stakes at Royal @Ascot under @Rossaryan15! pic.twitter.com/lAirKl5QYY — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

03:09 PM BST

GOING THE DISTANCE WINS!

He had a nightmare passage around the outside but swooped late to take the King George V. A superb result for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan.

Going The Distance ridden by Rossa Ryan (left) on their way to winning the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

03:07 PM BST

Early stages

City Burglar takes them along...Gilded Water is very keen.

03:06 PM BST

And they’re off...

... in the King George V Stakes.

03:05 PM BST

They are loading up...

...19 runners for this.

03:04 PM BST

The runners are down at the start...

...Gilded Water is still very strong at the top of the market. Could we have a royal winner upcoming? He is a handsome beast that much is for sure.

Some last minute advice for @TomMarquand from King Charles III ahead of Gilded Water's run in the King George V Stakes at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/cxrywkqAKK — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

03:00 PM BST

The winning moment...

...delight for member’s of Karl Burke’s yard after that win for Shareholder.

Stable staff from Karl Burke's yard celebrate Shareholder winning The Norfolk Stakes on day three during Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England.

02:52 PM BST

Marlborough tip

The London Gold Cup form gets its chance to prove itself a strong formline, with the second, third, fourth & sixth from that race, namely Poniros, Chantilly, Persica and Go Daddy set to reoppose (with the winner that day lining up in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes later on the card). All three can feature in the finish here, with PONIROS fancied to confirm the form with his Newbury rivals: he has finished runner-up behind two smart horses in as many starts this year and should relish this step up to 1m4f.

02:51 PM BST

Time for the next...

...and all attention now turns to the royal favourite in the King George V Stakes. Gilded Water is rock-solid atop the market for this at 5/1. Chantilly, French Duke and Autumn Winter are the other market principles in this 19-runner field.

02:47 PM BST

Royal Ascot free bets

Fancy Chantilly in the King George V Stakes or do you think Poniros will gallop to glory? Make sure you don’t miss out on any Royal Ascot free bets with these approved betting offers.

02:46 PM BST

‘He’s very quick – I just tried to keep a lid on him’

🗣"It's great for British Racing to have a superpower like this"



The investments are paying off handsomely for Wathnan Racing this week!#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @the_doyler | @RishiPersad1 pic.twitter.com/CeS4PWKe4r — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 20, 2024

02:42 PM BST

Confirmed result

Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) – 2.30

Shareholder 12/1 Tropical Storm 11/1 Arizona Blaze 14/1

02:39 PM BST

Watch: Shareholder takes the Norfolk Stakes

Wathnan strike again! Shareholder wins the Norfolk Stakes at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/iKPXaB5eL3 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

02:37 PM BST

SHAREHOLDER WINS THE NORFOLK

Deja-vu....yesterday, Leovanni drifted wildly before the Queen Mary yesterday and romped home for Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing. Shareholder has just done exactly the same for connections.

Shareholder ridden by James Doyle (left) on their way to winning the Norfolk Stakes

02:35 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Norfolk Stakes. Blink and you’ll miss it.

02:30 PM BST

Day three is moments from gettig underway

They are loading up for the Norfolk.

02:28 PM BST

Best of the rest...

The colours of Wathnan racing have been ever present so far this week and they have two good chances again in this one. Both Aesterius and Shareholder hold good chances in the face of this very well-supported favourite.

02:24 PM BST

Marlbourough tip

WHISTLEJACKET will be many people’s idea of one of the bankers of the whole week and it is easy to see why, having bumped into a smart colt in Cowardofthecounty on debut prior to bolting up at the second time of asking, looking every inch a Group performer. He should improve for a switch to fast ground and, as a full-brother to Little Big Bear, he is certainly bred for this job. The fact that he is Aidan O’Brien’s sole representative in the race speaks volumes and he can get favourite backers off to a flyer.

02:24 PM BST

Time for some racing...

The first race this afternoon is the Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) over five furlongs, in which Whistlejacket is a red-hot 10-11 favourite for Aidan O’Brien.

02:21 PM BST

More from the Royal Procession

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

The Princess Royal arrives by carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

Zara Tindall arrives by carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

Mike Tindall arrives by carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

02:14 PM BST

Royal Ascot free bets

Whistlejacket is the bookies’ favourite for the Norfolk Stakes. You can back him with any one of these Royal Ascot free bets if you share their confidence

02:13 PM BST

Packed gantries

The paddock is jam packed as everyone jostles to get a good view of the Royal Procession.

Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

02:11 PM BST

Arriving in style

His Majesty The King is back alongside Queen Camilla in the Royal procession for Gold Cup day at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/TYZdn1TQ3r — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2024

02:10 PM BST

Ryan Moore...

...could overtake Frankie Dettori for second on the list of winning-most jockeys at Royal Ascot this afternoon. Both sit on 81 career winners at the royal meeting. He has seven bites at the cherry this afternoon:

2.30: Whistlejacket

3.05: Chantilly

3.45: Port Fairy

4.25: Kyprios

5.05: Air Commander

5.40: Portland

6.15: Divine Libra

02:05 PM BST

What do you think?

Ed Chamberlain musing on ITV whether the Royal Procession needs a little more energy. “Does it need a Taylor Swift or the Obamas?” he asks Charlotte Hawkins and Brough Scott...

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

02:02 PM BST

Here they come...

The gates open and here come the four carriages that form this afternoon’s Royal Procession. Here is a reminder of who it comprises today:

1st Carriage

The King

The Queen

The Duke of Devonshire

The Duchess of Devonshire



2nd Carriage

The Duke of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh

The Earl of Snowdon

Princess Zahra Aga Khan



3rd Carriage

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The Lady Sarah Chatto

Mr Daniel Chatto

4th Carriage

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon

The Duchess of Richmond and Gordon

Mr Mike Tindall

Mrs Mike Tindall

01:44 PM BST

The Royal Procession...

Has just left Windsor Castle and will be pulling through the gates of Ascot in around 15 minutes time.

01:43 PM BST

Your host on ITV for the afternoon...

Learn how to cook one of these on the show today 😉@RichardHoiles @itvracing pic.twitter.com/CrA9aucDZA — Ed Chamberlin (@chamberlinsport) June 20, 2024

01:41 PM BST

Some more market movers

2.30 Norfolk Stakes

Whistlejacket 11-8 from 7-4

3.05 King George V Stakes

Gilded Water 11-2 from 8

French Duke 6-1 from 8

3.45 Ribblesdale Stakes

Kalpana 11-4 from 9-2

You Got To Me 9-2 from 7-1

4.25 Gold Cup

Gregory 5-1 from 13-2

Trawlerman 11-2 from 7-1

5.05 Britannia Stakes

Volterra 13-2 from 8-1

Mickley 15-2 from 10-1

Starlore 9-1 from 12

Dashing Darcey 11-1 from 14

5.40 Hampton Court Stakes

King’s Gambit 11-8 from 5-2

6.15 Buckingham Palace Handicap

Fresh 10-1 from 16

The X O 16-1 from 33

01:24 PM BST

A reminder of this afternoon’s schedule

2.00 The royal procession

2.30 Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3.05 King George V Stakes

3.45 Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4.25 Gold Cup (Group 1)

5.05 Britannia Stakes

5.40 Hampton Court Stakes

6.15 Buckingham Palace Stakes

01:18 PM BST

Travel latest

Ascot Racecourse is reporting increased traffic congestion around the course as a result of an incident on High Street in Ascot earlier this morning. Worth noting for those of you travelling to course by car.

“All car parks remain open and emergency services are working to ease traffic as quickly as possible,” the statement added.

01:13 PM BST

More arrivals...

A racegoer poses on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, in Ascot, west of London

Natalie Rushdie and Zafar Rushdie attend day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

A racegoer poses on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, in Ascot, west of London, on June 20, 2024.

A racegoer arrives for day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

A race goer attends Ladies Day on day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

01:08 PM BST

The royal runner...

Let’s dig a little deeper into Gilded Water – the horse fancied by many to give the King and Queen a winner at Royal Ascot this afternoon.

Unraced at two, the son of Fastnet Rock has progressed steadily in each of his three starts, cresting with a superb performance at Chester last time.

The form of that race is perhaps not the strongest but he put that company away in the manner of a horse capable of mixing it in far deeper waters.

That is what he faces today and a similar step forward will probably be needed to secure back-to-back wins. However, this is his handicap debut and thus should there be latent potential still be realised he is well placed to go in again.

12:51 PM BST

‘He races lazily which is what you want’

“He then had a year off and returned last autumn a bit below his best but he has won both starts this time including by a length at 1/12 last time. That may not sound impressive but he races lazily and only does enough which is what you want.”

....find out who Marlborough fancies in this afternoon’s feature, the Ascot Gold Cup (4.25). Click here for Telegraph Sport’s full Royal Ascot tipping service.

12:42 PM BST

WATCH: Relive last year’s royal winner

12:40 PM BST

More racegoers arrive

Jessy Cutler, left, from Dorset, and Fiona Andrew from Nottinghamshire, pose for the cameras on the third day of the Royal Ascot, horse race meeting, traditional known as Ladies Day, at Ascot, England

Colour and fashion on day three during Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

Yuan Li wears an horse themed feather hat as she arrives for the third day, traditional known as Ladies Day, of the Royal Ascot, horse race meeting at Ascot, England

Fashion during day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

Colour and fashion on day three during Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

12:36 PM BST

Market movers

There has been plenty of activity in the betting markets this morning. Here are the biggest movers and shakers of the morning.

King’s Gambit (5.40) 6/4 from 5/2

Kalpana (3.45) 3/1 from 7/1

You Got To Me (3.45) 9/2 from 17/2

Qirat (5.05) 11/2 from 10/1

Gilded Water (3.05) 6/1 from 10/1

Mickley (3.05) 17/2 from 16/1

12:26 PM BST

Royal Procession details...

The King was not at Royal Ascot yesterday but returns this afternoon to watch his runner, Gilded Water, go for glory in the King George V Stakes (3.05)

The carriage list

1st Carriage

The King

The Queen

The Duke of Devonshire

The Duchess of Devonshire



2nd Carriage

The Duke of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh

The Earl of Snowdon

Princess Zahra Aga Khan



3rd Carriage

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The Lady Sarah Chatto

Mr Daniel Chatto

4th Carriage

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon

The Duchess of Richmond and Gordon

Mr Mike Tindall

Mrs Mike Tindall

12:23 PM BST

Just me?

Yes, the dress is white instead of brown but getting heavy Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman vibes from this outfit (specific scene in the movie is the one at the polo match, for those that have seen it or, indeed, care).

Louise Roe attends day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

12:21 PM BST

Here come the girls

It is Ladies Day at Ascot today and as such it’s time to tap into my dubious knowledge of sartorial elegance to bring you some of the best outfits among Ascot’s early arrivers this afternoon. So here goes...

Fashion during day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England

A racegoer on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

Racegoers on ladies day at Royal Ascot

A racegoer on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

Racegoers arrive for day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

12:16 PM BST

Non-runners

The going is only getting quicker at Ascot, with the ground now described as good to firm. As such, as few horses will not run despite the heavy overnight watering.

2.30 Evening Saigon

3.45 Forest Fairy

4.25 Trueshan

5.05 Bergamasco, Miletus

6.15 Awaal, Ropey Guest

12:13 PM BST

Order of play today

2.00 The royal procession

2.30 Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3.05 King George V Stakes

3.45 Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4.25 Gold Cup (Group 1)

5.05 Britannia Stakes

5.40 Hampton Court Stakes

6.15 Buckingham Palace Stakes

12:10 PM BST

Runner-by-runner guide to Ascot Gold Cup

The big race of the day is off at 4.25. Here, Marlbourough gives you the rundown on every horse in the race.

Coltrane

Thoroughly likeable and high-class stayer who was 2nd in this as favourite last year. Winner on seasonal reappearance and fancied to go well again here.

Enemy

Been on the go since November and has been below-par the last twice, having run a big race in Saudi Arabia back in February. Likely to struggle here against fresher legs.

Kyprios

Elite stayer who missed most of last year but has looked back on track in 2 starts this campaign. Easy to see why many think he’s one of the bankers of the week; far and away the one to beat.

Prydwen

Has been in superb form of late, but the majority of that form has been on the all-weather and he has a bit to prove back on turf. Could struggle here with that in mind; best watched.

Sweet William

Wonderfully consistent stayer who has yet to miss the placings in 11 career starts to date. Fast ground could be a stumbling block but otherwise a leading contender.

Trawlerman

Defeated Kyprios on their last meeting back in October last year and had just the one start since. Ground likely to suit and should appreciate this marathon test; player.

Vauban

Bolted up at this meeting last year and been lightly campaigned since. Resumed with a good 2nd in the Yorkshire Cup and ready to peak here. Stamina is a question mark at this distance but otherwise greatly respected.

Gregory

Smart winner of the Queen’s Vase at this meeting last year, but hasn’t quite gone on in 3 subsequent starts as hoped. Can improve still but needs to raise his game if he is to make his presence felt here.

Caius Chorister

Very good mare who looks on the improve still. However, the rain has missed Ascot so far and she has shown a liking for cut in the ground. Bit to prove back on firmer going, for all that she cannot be discounted.

12:07 PM BST

Royal Ascot betting offers

It’s day three of Royal Ascot and there are a number of top-class races to enjoy. Be sure to check out the best Royal Ascot betting offers to use across all of Thursday’s action

12:04 PM BST

Tipping service

Our top tipsters Marlborough and Whistler are on hand to guide you through the day three card and hopefully find a winner or two!

Click here to see their fanices this afternoon.

11:55 AM BST

Good afternoon one and all

An exciting day three of Royal Ascot awaits and there is a certain crackle in the air this morning as the potential for a royal winner pervades the Berkshire air.

Desert Hero bought the house down 12 months ago when getting up to win the King George V Stakes for the King and Queen and this year Gilded Water looks to follow suit.

William Haggas and Tom Marquand are, like last year, the trainer-jockey combination trusted to deliver a royal winner and there is confidence in the market they can do just that.

As I type, Gilded Water is 6/1 joint-favourite to get his head in front on handicap debut after sparking performance at Chester last month – where he hammered a well-fancied horse of Sir Michael Stoute’s by over seven lengths.

“The handicapper didn’t miss his win at Chepstow,” Haggas said of Gilded Water. “But he’s a nice horse who I hope is progressing and I think he’ll be fine over a mile and a half.”

Away from potential royal winners, we have a delectable seven-race card to enjoy, headlined by the Ascot Gold Cup (4.25) in which Kyprios returns to defend the crown he won so decisively in 2022.

Elsewhere, an exciting bunch of three-year-old fillies are set to clash in the RIbblesdale Stakes (3.45), while 13 of the fastest two-year-old colts and geldings meet in the opening race of the card, the Norfolk Stakes (2.30).

Off the track, it is Ladies Day at Ascot so stay tuned as we bring you the best and brightest outfits from perhaps the most fashion-focussed day of the meeting.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.