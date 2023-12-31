Kyoji Horiguchi wins inaugural Rizin flyweight title, submits Makoto Shinryu at Rizin 45

Kyoji Horiguchi won on all fronts this Sunday morning.

The long-time MMA veteran won the inaugural Rizin flyweight title at Rizin 45 in Japan, and then got a “yes” after proposing to his partner immediately after his victory.

Horiguchi (32-5) defeated Makoto Shinryu (16-2-1) with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their 125-pound championship bout. The fight was the main event of Rizin 45, which took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Below you can watch some highlights of the fight, the finish, and the coronation of Horiguchi’s flyweight title.

What a hectic start to the fight! 📡 Watch on @FITEtv !🔻https://t.co/eEpfmslhPp pic.twitter.com/mgXIEg5EHU — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2023

Kyoji Horiguchi sinks in the RNC and is THE FIRST EVER RIZIN FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION‼️ 📡 Watch on @FITEtv !🔻https://t.co/eEpfmslhPp pic.twitter.com/5m1tsqKQ4y — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2023

After being awarded the inaugural Rizin flyweight title, Horiguchi got on one knee and in front of thousands, proposed to his partner, who was standing in the ring with him. She said yes, and Horiguchi put the ring on his now-fiancee.

And to cap it all off, Kyoji Horiguchi proposes and gets the answer: 𝒀𝒆𝒔🎉 📡 Watch on @FITEtv !🔻https://t.co/eEpfmslhPp pic.twitter.com/VWVHHHaIQE — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2023

With this win, Horiguchi remains unbeaten since his loss to now Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix back in April 2022. The 33-year-old keeps adding to his decorated resume. The Rizin flyweight title joins a previous;y held bantamweight belts held in Rizin, Bellator, and Shooto.

Horiguchi is also a former UFC flyweight title challenger, as he fought and lost to then-UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson back in 2015 at UFC 186.

