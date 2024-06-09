Kyogo & O'Riley to exit while Armstrong returns to Celtic?

[BBC Sport]

Celtic will consider selling Kyogo Furuhashi this summer and want at least £25m for the Japan forward, 29, who has been linked with a move to England. (Football Insider)

Kyogo wants to "work hard overseas for as long as I can, and if I can come back someday, I'd like to come back to Japan". (Gifu-NP - in Japanese)

Neil Lennon believes it's "inevitable" former club Celtic will lose Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley, 23, this summer. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Celtic are considering re-signing Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 32, following his release by Southampton. (Football Insider)

Scotland coach Steve Clarke is confident Celtic's possession-based football will help Anthony Ralston integrate into the national team at Euro 2024 without any problem. (Herald - subscription)

Fabio Silva's father claims his son had the chance to join Celtic before he arrived at Rangers on loan from Wolves in January. (Record)

Twente have targeted Rangers forward Sam Lammers, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Utrecht. (Football Scotland)

Swansea City are considering a £500,000 move for St Johnstone forward Adama Sidibeh. (Sun)

Everton are close to signing Partick Thistle forward Ceiran Loney, 16. (Athletic - subscription)

Germany great Philipp Lahm urges the current side to start Euro 2024 with an "emphatic" win over Scotland. (Herald - subscription)