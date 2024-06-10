Kyogo in no rush for Japan return

Celtic striker Kyogo Furushashi says he wants to "remain overseas for as long as I can" amid reports that Urawa Red Diamonds want to tempt the 29-year-old back to Japan this summer. (Gifu-NP via Daily Record)

Serie A side Lecce and recently relegated Frosinone rekindle their interest in Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke after missing out on the Swede in January. (Tuto Mercato via Scottish Sun)

Adam Idah admits he does not know where his future lies on the 23-year-old striker's return from loan to Celtic and that new Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will have the final say as he weighs up his squad options. (Daily Record)

