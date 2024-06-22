Kyogo coy on Celtic future - gossip

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi has dropped coy hints about his future after admitting he wants to make his presence felt next season “wherever I am”, and admitted he found last term "frustrating". (Daily Record)

New Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup says he wants to give ‘exciting’ Celtic transfer target Adam Idah – who spent the second half of last season at Parkhead on loan - a chance at Carrow Road. (Scottish Sun)

Irish international Mark Travers could be priced out of a move to Celtic after Bournemouth placed a £10million price on the goalkeeper. (Irish Sun)

Celtic winter Luis Palma insists he’s focused on impressing at Parkhead after denying reports he wants to leave the club after just one season. (The Herald)

Watford and Palermo are in talks with 19-year-old out-of-contract Celtic winger Rocco Vata. (Sky Sports)

Rangers’ hopes of landing Kosovo international Albion Rrahmani could be derailed after his current side Rapid Bucharest – managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon – said they had rejected a ‘lowball’ offer. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Niclas Raskin has hailed boss Philippe Clement for bringing a breath of fresh air and European ideas to the club. (RTBF)

Defender Clark Robertson, who has joined Dundee from Israeli side MS Ashdod, was not a Hibernian target despite new manager David Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay targeting two new centre-backs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists every player at Pittodrie will start with a clean slate this season as he looks to give his players a chance to prove themselves. (Press & Journal)

St Johnstone, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers all interested in Gabby McGill after the 23-year-old striker left Airdrieonians. (Daily Record)