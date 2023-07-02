Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa takes center stage in the world of USC football recruiting

Every recruitment matters, but some recruitments get more attention than others. Some recruitments stand out as battles programs need to win not only to keep their rivals at bay, but to fill specific needs for specific situations.

Tim Prangley, co-host of the Trojan Conquest Live show at The Voice of College Football, thinks linebacker prospect Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is the most important uncommitted recruit on USC’s radar screen as of July 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“USC is in a battle with two heavyweights in Ohio State and Notre Dame, but I believe that the USC visit and subsequent visits to OSU and ND place USC in the lead,” Prangley began. “Sources are saying that his visit to USC really impressed Kynngston and his parents, but Brian Odom, USC’s inside linebacker coach, is in a dogfight with the Irish and Buckeyes. I don’t have to tell anyone about USC’s troubles at linebacker last year and that football is a violent sport of attrition. The unit was thin on talent that got banged up as the season wore on, which caused production to drop.

“In the offseason, Riley brought in Oklahoma State star linebacker Mason Cobb to shore up the defense. They also added Tackett Curtis from Many, Louisiana. Kyngstonn’s size (6-3, 230 pounds) and versatility make him an ideal player to replace Shane Lee and Eric Gentry for the 2024 season in the Big Ten. In the run-heavy Big Ten, having a talented and deep linebacker room will be crucial for success. Kyngstonn would be the perfect complement to fight for playing time with Raesjon Davis, Tackett Curtis, and Garrison Madden in 2024.”

Trojan Conquest Live, co-hosted by Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya, airs Sunday evenings at The Voice of College Football.

More 12-Pack Podcast!

College 12-Pack podcast looks at 10 best college football games of 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire