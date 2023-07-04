Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa sets the date as USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State wait

Every recruitment matters, because every recruitment can bring a player who makes a special contribution to a football team. Yet, while every recruitment matters, some matter a little more than others. For USC, that recruitment is the pursuit of St. John Bosco linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

The fact that Ohio State and Notre Dame are also involved in the recruitment raises the stakes, without question. USC is trying to get an elite player while depriving two 2025 opponents of that same player.

What also matters is keeping a Bosco prospect home in Southern California. USC needs to get on a roll in terms of retaining Bosco prospects, creating a new identity and reputation which will boost the Bosco pipeline into TrojanLand.

There’s another layer to this as well: Viliamu-Asa brings size and physical heft to the linebacker spot. It’s exactly what USC needs if it wants to get tougher against the run and create the muscular defense it will require to make the College Football Playoff and compete for national championships.

Viliamu-Asa has announced his commitment date: Sunday, July 23. We’ll be watching.

