Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa recruitment is a central drama at USC

USC is involved in a number of big recruiting battles at the moment, but none might be more important than the one involving St. John Bosco linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. This recruitment, in which USC is going up against Notre Dame and Ohio State,

USC analysts have discussed why Viliamu-Asa is such a central figure in the current Trojan recruiting universe. Not having him at Notre Dame or Ohio State would give USC value in itself. USC might get him, but merely being able to deprive Notre Dame and OSU of his skills would be important on its own terms.

However, there’s another reason why Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (also known and referred to as KVA) matters to USC. The Trojans have not locked down St. John Bosco the way they have recruited from other Southern California-based high schools. The Trojans wouldn’t just get a very good linebacker if they recruited KVA; they would be getting an elite Bosco player, which might change the equation in recruiting from Bosco in future years.

This recruitment matters on multiple levels, not just one. That’s why so many people are talking about it.

