Kyndrich Breedlove joining Ryan Walters’ Purdue Boilermakers

There have been a lot of changes to the Colorado Buffaloes football program since the 2023 season came to an end. Several coaches left, with the most notable being offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, who took the head coaching job at San Diego State while taking some other assistants with him.

One player who is also leaving Boulder via the transfer portal is Kyndrich Breedlove. The redshirt sophomore cornerback announced on Sunday that he has committed to play at Purdue.

Breedlove entered the portal last month after playing just one season at Colorado. He was previously at Ole Miss from 2021-22.

During his time in Boulder, he recorded 12 tackles with one forced fumble, and he filled in for Travis Hunter against Colorado State when the Buffs star left with an injury.

Against Oregon State in November, Breedlove returned a fumble on a two-point conversion for a defensive conversion, marking the first time that had happened for the Buffs since 1991.

Now, Breedlove heads to Purdue to play for former Buff Ryan Walters, who was a candidate for Colorado’s head coaching job before Deion Sanders was hired.

