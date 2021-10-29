Kylin Hill, Jonathan Ward carted off after collision on kickoff return

The NFL has tinkered with kickoff rules to try to make the play safer. The league can use a Cardinals’ kickoff after a touchdown in the third quarter as Exhibit A.

The Cardinals scored on a 2-yard run by James Conner with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter to draw within 17-14.

But on the ensuing kickoff from Matt Prater, Kylin Hill returned it from 4 yards deep in the end zone. Jonathan Ward stuck his helmet into Hill’s lower legs, injuring both players in a scary collision at the 9-yard line.

Hill got onto a cart, and the Packers have ruled him out with a knee injury.

Ward, who appeared briefly knocked out, remained down for a few minutes as the team’s medical personnel cut off his facemask and strapped him onto a backboard. He gave a thumb’s up as he was carted to the training room.

The entire Cardinals team circled the cart to wish Ward well before he left the field.

The Cardinals announced Ward is being evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury, but he does have movement in his extremities.

