Kyligence Expands Its AI-Augmented Intelligent Data Cloud to Identify, Manage and Accelerate Insights for the Most Valuable Enterprise Data Assets

Kyligence, Inc.
·4 min read

Kyligence Cloud 4.5 introduces an extensible tiered storage architecture and expands analytics use cases to include high-performance ad-hoc exploration and real-time processing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence, originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud, today announced Kyligence Cloud 4.5, a self-tuning analytics platform that powers interactive data applications, dashboards, ad-hoc analytics, and real-time streaming data.

“We started 2021 with the release of the first ever intelligent data cloud,” said Luke Han, co-founder and CEO, Kyligence. “With Kyligence Cloud 4.5, we have expanded our scope to include faster ad hoc and streaming analytics. This will enable data teams to provide optimal performance across three distinct analytics approaches with a single product. All this is accomplished using the same AI-augmented engine and governed by the same semantic layer.”

Kyligence Cloud 4.5, the only intelligent data cloud for petabyte-scale analytics, extends performance improvements beyond the distributed OLAP capabilities of Apache Kylin. With the addition of Kyligence Smart Tiered Storage and the integrated Clickhouse database, Kyligence is now the only solution on the market capable of accelerating analytical queries and ad-hoc analysis in a single platform. Additionally, with new Kyligence Real-Time, Kyligence nowsupports a hybrid analytics model that can analyze both historical data and real-time data sources.

“The Kyligence vision of the Intelligent Data Cloud helps to solve the problems of data failure between the original application systems, chaotic data management processes, and the growing breadth and variety of KPIs," said Alex Yang, Portfolio Lead for Costa Coffee. "The native architecture design of the cloud can take advantage of the characteristics of flexible scaling on the cloud and requesting resources on demand to help us effectively control costs. Complete monitoring makes it very convenient for IT personnel to operate and maintain and know the real usage of business users.”

“Analytics processes can be challenging and complex for organizations,” said Dave Menninger, SVP & Research Director at Ventana Research. “We expect by 2023, more than three-quarters of analytics processes will be enhanced by artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline operations and increase the value that can be derived from data. Kyligence 4.5 does just that with AI to help organizations optimize the use of its new features such as storage tiers and a unified semantic model.”

Smart Tiered Storage

Kyligence Tiered Storage provides a cloud-native way to deploy, maintain and accelerate different types of queries with a single, multimodal AI-augmented analytics engine. This negates the need to deploy several different analytics engines to customer data pipelines and therefore greatly reduces the cost of analytics operations and maintenance.

The integration of Clickhouse - the high-performance open source OLAP database - significantly improves the performance of both ad-hoc and detailed queries. With cloud object storage/HDFS and Clickhouse serving as two available storage tiers, Kyligence covers queries of all kinds - controlled and optimized by the same AI-augmented engine. With Kyligence Smart Tiered Storage, business users can still rely on the Unified Semantic Layer using their preferred visualization tool without the need to know the underlying computation and storage mechanism.

Kyligence Real-time

Kyligence Real-Time helps provide maximum data freshness for businesses who wish to conduct data monitoring and hybrid analysis of historical data and current data by offering a low latency, real-time query engine. Separate products are no longer required for batch and real time analytics. Instead, customers can run a hybrid architecture that reduces the complexity of analytics pipelines, shortens development cycles, and lowers operation and maintenance costs for IT.

Sync Semantic Layer to Power BI

Creating different data models to use with each BI tool leads to unnecessary complexity and inconsistency across reports and groups. The Kyligence Unified Semantic Layer reduces confusion and human error by providing all users and tools with consistent definitions and business views of their most valuable data assets. Kyligence 4.5 extends our semantic layer to support Power BI. Organizations that use Power BI can now leverage the same consistent business definition and views as the other users.

Availability

Kyligence Cloud 4.5 will be generally available at the end of August 2021 on Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, with support for Google Cloud Platform to follow.

Supporting Resources

Tweet this: @Kyligence Expands Its AI-Powered Intelligent Data Cloud to Identify, Manage, Optimize Insights from an Enterprise's Most Valuable Data Assets #cloud #BI #bigdataanalytics https://kyligence.io/newsroom/

About Kyligence
Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users againstpetabytes of data.

Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited) and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.

Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Kim Pegnato
33 Vine Communications
pr@kyligence.io
781-835-7118


