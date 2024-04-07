Kylie Kelce meets Kristin Juszczyk and fangirls over her seatmates at the women’s Final Four

Places Kylie Kelce has business being: the NCAA women's Final Four!

Kylie Kelce attended the semifinals of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, April 5, meeting plenty of people along the way.

The wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce met Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, at the game and posed for a selfie together.

"Finally got to run into this incredibly talented lady," Kylie Kelce wrote over the pic, adding, "... and yes I made her do a spin so I could admire this outstanding jacket!"

Kylie, meet Kristin! (@kykelce / Instagram)

For the Final Four, the fashion designer and her husband wore matching outfits to cheer on Iowa Hawkeyes standout Caitlin Clark. Kristin Juszczyk wore a white puffer jacket featuring Clark mid-shot with the text, "This was never a long shot." Her husband wore a black puffer vest with Clark's name and number on the back.

Kristin Juszczyk went viral in January for designing a Kansas City Chiefs jacket worn by Taylor Swift. (Kylie Kelce's brother-in-law's girlfriend, for those keeping track.) The moment led to the fashion designer landing a licensing deal with the NFL, and her designs continued to go viral, including her outfit for the Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl 2024 matchup.

Kylie Kelce, meanwhile, watched the games in all black, leaving her allegiance for the South Carolina vs. NC State and Iowa vs. UConn matchups unclear.

Kylie Kelce attended Cabrini University and played field hockey. In addition to working with the Eagles Autism Foundation, she's also championed women in sports, including through a partnership with Dove aimed at supporting body confidence for young female athletes.

In addition to meeting Kristin Juszczyk at the Final Four, Kylie Kelce also fangirled over her seatmates: former Olympic swimmer Summer Sanders and the former U.S. women's national soccer team head coach Jill Ellis.

"Still trying to keep my cool about getting to sit next to these two legends last night!" Kylie Kelce wrote over a photo of the trio posted by Sanders.

Kylie Kelce attends the NCAA women's Final Four. (@kykelce / Instagram)

The women's Final Four proved to be a star-studded affair. In addition to posting snaps of Kylie Kelce and Kristin Juszczyk, Sanders also posted pictures of Ellis talking with "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis has cheered on Iowa and Clark throughout March Madness, and the actor posed with the team after they won in the Elite Eight.

Iowa beat UConn 71-69, and South Carolina defeated NC State, 78-59, on Friday..

The Iowa Hawkeyes will return to the national championship Sunday, April 7, after losing to LSU in 2023. They will face the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com