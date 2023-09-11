Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally out in the Open
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a kiss at the men’s US Open singles final in their most public appearance yet as a couple.
The cosmetics mogul and the Wonka actor cosied up as they watched 36-year-old Novak Djokovic win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title as he beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, 27, last night.
Jenner and Chalamet’s long-rumoured romance was confirmed when they were snapped kissing at a Beyoncé concert this month. They have also been seen together at a New York Fashion Week dinner.
But the trip to the US Open final at Flushing Meadows last night was their most public as a couple. They were pictured cuddling up together, with reality star Jenner running her fingers through Chalamet’s hair.
The pair both dressed down for the event, with Jenner, 26, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and shades and Chalamet, 27, in a baseball cap, zip-up hoodie and grey T-shirt.
They were not the only famous names who watched Djokovic make history at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski and Justin Timberlake were also among the star-studded crowd, along with Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and Emma Roberts.
Djokovic defeated Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3 7-6 6-3 to claim his 24th Grand Slam title — equalling Margaret Court’s 50-year record.