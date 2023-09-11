Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally out in the Open

(Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a kiss at the men’s US Open singles final in their most public appearance yet as a couple.

The cosmetics mogul and the Wonka actor cosied up as they watched 36-year-old Novak Djokovic win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title as he beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, 27, last night.

Jenner and Chalamet’s long-rumoured romance was confirmed when they were snapped kissing at a Beyoncé concert this month. They have also been seen together at a New York Fashion Week dinner.

(Getty Images)

But the trip to the US Open final at Flushing Meadows last night was their most public as a couple. They were pictured cuddling up together, with reality star Jenner running her fingers through Chalamet’s hair.

The pair both dressed down for the event, with Jenner, 26, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and shades and Chalamet, 27, in a baseball cap, zip-up hoodie and grey T-shirt.

They were not the only famous names who watched Djokovic make history at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski and Justin Timberlake were also among the star-studded crowd, along with Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and Emma Roberts.

Djokovic defeated Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3 7-6 6-3 to claim his 24th Grand Slam title — equalling Margaret Court’s 50-year record.