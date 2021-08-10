Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Her Birthday in a Backless Tank Top, Ribbed Skirt & Bejeweled Thong Sandals

Happy birthday Kylie Jenner!

The beauty mogul turns 24 years old today and kicked off her birthday celebrations with a stylish new look on Instagram. For her big day, Kylie went chic in a matching green ribbed set complete with a backless tank top and matching fitted maxi skirt.

On her feet, the media personality elevated the look further in gem-encrusted sandals featuring metallic straps, a lifted heel and a thong-toe finish.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

As for Kylie herself, the now 24-year-old started her own birthday celebrations early with the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics collection. For the 24-karat gold-inspired capsule, she modeled a chain-link bralette and mini skirt with gold thin-strap heels to tout.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the reality television personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel amongst other top brands.

Channel Kylie Jenner in these metallic heels inspired by her style.

