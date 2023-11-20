Kylie Jenner demonstrates the 'underpainting' makeup technique in viral TikTok video

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is not just a nepo baby – there I said it. Come for me if you will but Ky's titles as a world-renowned fashion icon and beauty mogul (to name a select few) speak for themselves. And today, it's the latter in which we're drawing attention (read: admiring) with her latest viral video that has inspired thousands. I didn't make the rules...

Just over 24 hours ago, Kylie shared a video on her TikTok page and it took just 38 seconds for us to add the products used to our online shopping cart. Confused? Allow me to explain.

In the short clip – which has now amassed over 3 million views, – the mum-of-two shows us her everyday makeup routine with a quick tutorial. For this, she begins by using her very own Kylie Cosmetics Powder Plush Concealer in a darker shade to contour her face. Then, to brighten she uses the same product but in a lighter shade, buffing both in with her very own Concealer Brush.

This technique of using concealer prior to foundation is most commonly known as 'underpainting'. Said technique has previously been used to sculpt the faces of the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber and it was the pair's makeup artist, Mary Phillips who coined the concept.

Now, while Kylie opts to keep her look on the more natural side with a less-is-more approach, if you're all for the glam, when recreating her look just follow up the steps with your go-to foundation.

Finish with a lick of lippy, some setting powder and mascara, et voilà! BRB, I'm off to make like Ky... just call me Lia Jenner.

