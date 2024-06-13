Kylian Mbappe waxes lyrical about Real Madrid midfield duo

Perennially in pursuit of excellence, Real Madrid have officially acquired the signing of Kylian Mbappe, ending an exceedingly long saga that spanned several years.

Mbappe will have to bide his time before he can play his first game for Los Blancos, but he will have the opportunity to play alongside some of his new club teammates at the French national team.

After having praised Ferland Mendy, he has waxed lyrical about Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in particular, with whom he will share a pitch shortly.

Praise for Camavinga

Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on a six-year deal in 2021 and their investment in the youngster has been worth every penny.

Recognizing his innate physical and technical gifts, Mbappe has shed light on his strengths and enormous potential.

“Talent. Big talent. Big, big talent (smiles). And one that’s still being polished. That’s what’s so extraordinary,” he said in an interview with Ouest France.

“He has the ability to combine physicality and technique, which is very rare for a midfielder these days. He continues to progress and to impress,” he commented.

Giving Tchouameni his roses

Teammates at Real Madrid and France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Likewise, Tchouameni, another future Real Madrid teammate earned appraisal from the former PSG forward.

Having arrived as Casemiro’s replacement in 2022, the French midfielder has done ever so well to mitigate his absence, performing at a high level in the base of midfield.

Mbappe acknowledged his incredibly swift progress and was impressed at the fact that Tchouameni still has his whole career ahead of him.

“Tchouameni made a major leap from Monaco to Real Madrid. He has made a name for himself and has already won a number of trophies.

“And he has still got his whole career ahead of him. That’s what’s so beautiful and frightening about him. We’re talking about a guy who is only 24. He’s already achieved a lot, but he still has so much more to do,” he remarked.

Further heaping praise on Tchouameni, Mbappe added: “He is a thoughtful person with a well worked mind. He is on a constant quest for perfection, so he pays attention to detail.

“For example, he’s very attentive to video work, takes matches very seriously and asks a lot of questions. There have even been times when he’s asked me about things I’ve done or choices I’ve made. His curiosity shows his great intelligence.”