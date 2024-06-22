Kylian Mbappe takes action against PSG over refusal to pay missing €100m - report

Kylian Mbappe has put Paris Saint-Germain 'on notice' over their refusal to pay him up to €100m in salary and bonuses, a report has claimed.

Real Madrid announced earlier this month they had reached an agreement to sign Mbappe when his PSG contract expires at the end of June.

The French champions had long known of Mbappe's decision to leave the club this summer, but had planned for this eventuality with the insertion of various clauses in his contract. Ultimately, PSG plan to save up to €200m from his exit due to a complex legal agreement.

However, L'Equipe reported in May that Mbappe was still finalising the terms of his departure as he believed he was still owed €80m by PSG in wages and bonuses. L'Equipe now have a fresh update on the story, claiming this amount has risen to €100m as he has not been paid for the final month of his contract, and so he has filed a claim to the LFP - French club football's governing authority.

Mbappe has cited article 259 of the LFP's charter that 'salaries must be paid by the clubs to the players under contract no later than last day of each month, under the conditions of common law'. PSG and Mbappe remain in talks over a resolution, but the player could take legal action if he is not satisfied with the club's action before June 30, the day his PSG contract officially expires.

PSG were approached for comment on the matter by L'Equipe but maintained that 'negotiations are continuing' with Mbappe in a short statement.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is currently at Euro 2024 as the captain of France. He sat out their second group stage game - a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands - on Friday night having suffered a broken nose in Les Bleus' 1-0 win against Austria.