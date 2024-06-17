Kylian Mbappe taken to hospital following brutal injury in Euro 2024 match

France captain Kylian Mbappe was left covered in blood and was later taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken nose during his country’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria - in what could be a major injury blow for the tournament favourites.

France’s 1-0 victory was overshadowed by Mbappe’s worrying facial injury in the closing stages of the match in Dusseldorf, with the star forward pictured leaving the stadium in an ambulance after the game.

Head coach Didier Deschamps described Mbappe’s injury as a “big negative” on the night - amid fears in the French camp that the World Cup golden boot winner could be ruled out of the rest of the Euros.

“He’s not doing well,” Deschamps said. “He’s with the medical staff, and I had a lot of media questions before coming here, so I cannot tell you anything else. But his nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check that out, but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us tonight.”

Mbappe sustained the injury challenging for a header in the penalty box when he collided with the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso.

Mbappe’s nose started bleeding and he stayed down following the challenge as Austria broke forward when they cleared the France corner.

He received medical attention after play was stopped, with his white shirt already stained with blood. Mbappe covered his nose with his hand after getting to his feet.

The 25-year-old star was helped off the pitch by medics before he was bizarrely booked when he attempted to re-enter the field of play without permission from the referee.

It then became clear that Mbappe could not continue and he left the pitch, going straight down the tunnel with nine minutes of stoppage time remaining.

Mbappe was jeered by the Austria fans as he went off the pitch, in response to what they perceived to be time-wasting tactics with France down to 10 players.

Mbappe suffered a burst nose and was forced off in France’s 1-0 win (REUTERS)

Mbappe suffered the injury after colliding into Austria defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder (Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Mbappe covered his nose as he was helped off the pitch (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Mbappe was booked after returning to the pitch (Getty Images)

Mbappe left the pitch for a second time and went straight down the tunnel (Getty Images)

France held on in Dusseldorf to open their Euro 2024 with a victory, joining Netherlands on three points after their opening Group D win over Poland. Les Blues face the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday night.

The injury will be a concern for tournament favourites France. The World Cup finalists were below their best and lacked fluency as they defeated Austria and will hope Mbappe recovers to face the Netherlands later this week.

“His nose is not good at all,” Deschamps said. “Even if it’s just the nose, it’s the big negative point for us tonght. The medical staff is checking him out. I saw him on the massage table, and you know... he didn't get off lightly.”

The World Cup golden boot winner could have to wear a protective mask if he has broken his nose, which may have to be remain in place throughout the remainder of the Euros depending on the extent of the injury.

"I'm not going to go into hypotheses, but I'll say what I've always said: The French team with Kylian will always be stronger, the national squad will always be stronger with him,” Deschamps said.

“But if, and I use your 'if', the news doesn't go along these lines, we'll have to be without him. But Kylian is Kylian, and any team he's in, the squad is always much stronger.”It had been a mixed evening for Mbappe until that point, with the star forward playing a key role in France’s only goal of the game as his cross deflected in off Austria defender Max Wober to break the deadlock.

But Mbappe, who joins Real Madrid on 1 July, was unable to score his first goal at the European Championships after wasting a golden chance to double France’s lead when sent through on goal.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane criticised Mbappe for re-entering the pitch following the injury. Speaking on ITV, Keane said: “He’s gone back on the pitch but just sitting, this is out of order. To go back on and sit on the pitch, he deserved that yellow card - don’t like to see that!”