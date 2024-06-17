Kylian Mbappe’s Euros in doubt after breaking his nose during narrow France win

Kylian Mbappe suffered suspected broken nose and was forced off after a collision with Kevin Danso - Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

France are facing the prospect of playing the rest of Euro 2024 without Kylian Mbappe after their captain left the field with a broken nose in their opening match against Austria.

Injured in an aerial challenge with defender Maximilian Wober, the Real Madrid forward was taken for surgery in Dusseldorf immediately after his team had closed out a 1-0 win.

Mbappe initially attempted to play on after suffering the injury but dropped to the turf after play had restarted. By the time he was replaced by Olivier Giroud there was significant bleeding and he looks doubtful to feature in France’s next game against the Netherlands on Friday.

Fabrice Bryand, a former doctor for the France team, told French TV that he expects at least a minimum of 10 days recovery, although the injury “could stop his participation in the Euros.” If Mbappe recovers within that predicted time-frame he could be ready to play in the round of 16.

Manager Didier Deschamps said: “He is not doing well. His nose got badly hit that is for sure. We need to check it out but it seems quite complicated and It is really quite unfortunate for us tonight.

“I saw him on the massage table. He didn’t get off lightly but I cannot at this stage give you a precise answer [about the severity].”

At the time of speaking Deschamps could not confirm that Mbappe had gone to hospital but promised transparency. “We’ll keep you posted, we’re not here to hide anything, we’re not going to tell you ‘he’s doing well, he’s sleeping’.”

N’Golo Kante said he and his team-mates were concerned about the status of their 25-year-old talisman.

“We’re worried to see Kylian leave the field like that,” Kante said. “We still don’t know what the situation is, we hope that it is not too severe, but we hope he is back with us for the rest of the competition.”

Mbappe left bloodied and broken after France roughed up by Austria

There was understandable outrage from Paris Saint-Germain supporters in 2021 after the release of an autobiographical comic book named ‘Je m’appelle Kylian’ because of its overt flirting with Real Madrid. Three years later Kylian Mbappe has his longed-for move. Someone should tell him he does not need to turn every match into an issue of Roy of the Rovers.

He made the only goal of this game, inexplicably missed a one-on-one and left the field with a broken nose. There was furious whistling from Austria’s fans at the manner of his departure after initially staying on the field then dropping to the floor when play had restarted. He was booked for suspected timewasting but by then the more pressing issue was the gruesome state of his bloodied nose and his status for the rest of this tournament. Please Kylian, leave some narrative for the other players.

Blood pours from Kylian Mbappe's nose after colliding with Austria's Kevin Danso - PA/Nick Potts

Mbappe was one of many France players roughed up by Ralf Rangnick’s Austria, who ended the game with five bookings but paired aggression with fierce pressing. They had more of the ball than expected, which required a committed defensive effort from the favourites.

Three cheers at this point for the Saudi Pro League. All right, it might not yet be the world-straddling Premier League replacement service its overlords had envisaged, but its restorative powers cannot be denied. N’Golo Kante looked a shadow of his old self during the dusk of his Chelsea career, but a spell of walking football in the Gulf has taken years off his life.

This was a historical reenactment performance in the centre of France’s midfield, where he needed to be at his perceptive, nimble best against ferocious opponents. The decisive moment came from Mbappe, but Kante’s performance was France’s bedrock.

The goal came when Mbappe ran to the byline, stranding the otherwise impressive Phillipp Mwene. There is something undeniable about the France captain in these moments, where his innate ability to exploit a window of weakness dovetails with faultless technique. It makes defending against him seem almost pointless. Poor Max Wober looked spooked, heading Mbappe’s cross needlessly and quite improbably past his own goalkeeper.

Austria bemoaned two non-awarded corners, the first in the seconds before France’s goal, the second in injury time. But their big chance was extinguished by a remarkable late Kante intervention, teleporting in from a different galaxy to deny Patrick Wimmer. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was also impeccable, claiming every cross with stirring confidence and sprinting off his line with typical bravery, knowing he was heading for a collision with Christoph Baumgartner. Baumgartner, like the rest of his team, never looked like backing down.

They were enjoyably disrespectful to France, tackling with reckless ferocity. They found referee Jesus Gil Manzano irritatingly keen on awarding fouls, but some of Austria’s early challenges left him little option. Their pressing took a while to warm up but started to tell halfway through the half. Balls were won in good positions but most were returned to sender quickly through a mixture of rushed passing and unruffled defending.

Baumgartner should have scored after William Saliba missed a header to open up the French back four but Maignan was off his line at speed to save his scuffed shot. It was suggested Baumgartner was offside, but that is not the sort of information Uefa is keen to transmit to spectators within stadiums. It might distract from the Lidl adverts.

Christoph Baumgartner is thwarted by Mike Maignan's foot – not that the referee gave the keeper any credit - GEORGI LICOVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Austria flew into the second half. In the opening seconds, there was such pressure on Antoine Griezmann for a ball out wide that he crashed into an advertising board, cutting his head and requiring treatment and a bandage.

Gareth Southgate has said France have been a major influence on his England team, here Didier Deschamps seemed to be taking his cue from England’s second half on Sunday, sitting deeper, ceding possession and watching attacking players largely fail to shine. Like Southgate his substitutions are not always popular, whistles on this occasion when Ousmane Dembele was removed for Randal Kolo Muani.

By then France should have had a two-goal cushion. Mbappe left Kevin Danso stranded on the turf when both chased a high ball and breezed past the booked Wober, who dared not make a challenge. With a good deal of the goal to aim at and only Patrick Pentz to beat he hit the hoarding behind the goal. Perhaps he was seeking revenge on Griezmann’s behalf?

So ultimately a heat-checking but hard-fought win for the team to beat in Germany yet nothing about France is quite as predicted. Kante was not expected to be here, only returning to the team in May after a two-year absence. The keeper might be the breakout hero and Mbappe missed a sitter. France rode their luck at times, but also looked to have something left in reserve. They will need it if they have lost their star.

France 1 Austria 0, as it happened...

10:24 PM BST

Enjoyable game

Like England, France had a good battle against a tough opponent and should come on for the run. Thanks for following with us. Goodnight.

10:17 PM BST

Here is Thom Gibbs’s Audio Verdict

10:08 PM BST

Workout

Impressive effort by Austria. Committed, well coached and constructive in their play.

09:58 PM BST

Full time: Austria 0 France 1

That was more of a madcap affair than it needed to be for France. They had 14 shots but only hit the target with three. But all the ingredients are there. Player of the match surely the tireless, ageless N’Golo Kante.

09:56 PM BST

90+ mins: Austria 0 France 1

You just get the feeling, maybe, that there could be a sting in the tail for the French here. Giroud the latest to miss a decent chance.

The Austrians threatening from a set play.

09:55 PM BST

90+ mins: Austria 0 France 1

Dear old Olivier Giroud is on for Mbappe. Griezmann off for Fofana.

09:51 PM BST

90 mins: Austria 0 France 1

‘Tiny’ Danso is the latest Austrian in the book.

09:50 PM BST

90 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Nine minutes will be added.

09:50 PM BST

88 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Eek. Kylian Mbappe’s nose is smeared all over his handsome face like a palooka local heavyweight.

Kylian Mbappe of France reacts after clashing heads with Kevin Danso of Austria - Getty Images Europe

He’s off the pitch. Now he’s come back on and sat down on the pitch. The ref has run over and booked him. Why? I think to waste time? Not really sure? He has just had a bang on the head.

There’s a bizarre element to this. Griezmann with his bandage, Mbappe with his nose. I’m thinking back to Euro 2000 when Dugarry got smacked in the nose and put the paper tissues up it, looking like Blackadder trying to get out of World War I by pretending to be mad.

Kylian Mbappe - Anadolu via Getty Images

I digress.

09:44 PM BST

85 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Griezmann delivers a cross. Mbappe rises for the header and gets a face full of Danso’s shoulder. Ow. Sore. Play goes on, the Austrians break and it takes a superb intervention from the ageless N’Golo Kante to kill the attack. Kante has been magnificent.

09:42 PM BST

83 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Austria’s Laimer fouls Mbappe in the face.

09:41 PM BST

75 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Austria are refusing to go away. Laimer slips the ball through, Baumgartner and Maignan both lunge for it. Painful, juddering collision.

09:33 PM BST

‘Kante reliving glory days’

I watched N’Golo Kante a few times in quick succession during his final season at Chelsea and it was always slightly sad, that such an unusual and brilliant player was so clearly on the wane.

After tonight I’ve got a new appreciation for the Saudi Pro League. Clearly the relaxing year of walking football he has been playing since leaving London has had a wonderful restorative effect. He’s been magnificent, a proper throwback to his glory days.

Both keepers also hard to fault, Pentz has made a couple of good saves, Maignan the big one in the first half and he has claimed every Austrian corner with total confidence.

09:31 PM BST

68 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Dembele and Rabiot are being taken off. Both might come on for the run. France look to me like a team that could excel but it’s not clicking just yet.

09:30 PM BST

67 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Hernandez crosses low and Griez lunges to get it but.... non.

09:21 PM BST

60 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Feels like Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe not quite clicking yet but that they soon might. Through ball here is just overhit.

09:20 PM BST

57 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Yellow card for Dembele, near France’s area. Sabitzer delivers, Thuram blocks.

09:13 PM BST

55 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Mbappe uses his incredible pace to get onto a through ball and burn away from Wober. Kylian is one on one with the keeper but has inexplicably shot wide! He actually laughs about it. Surprising miss.

Mbappe miss

09:09 PM BST

51 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Griezmann’s bandage has fell off.

A little hat - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda

09:08 PM BST

50 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Hernandez hurls himself to the floor.

09:07 PM BST

47 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Griezmann has come back on with a splendid head bandage. Looks more Pudsey Bear than Terry Butcher, does little Ant.

Chapeau - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

09:04 PM BST

46 mins: Austria 0 France 1

The Austrians pick up where they left off, with Wober shoving Griezmann into the advertising hoarding, which causes a gash on his head.

Griezmann

08:52 PM BST

Here’s the Austrian OG

Austrian own goal

The Austrians will be annoyed, I would imagine, that the ref failed to give them a corner just before the France move that led to the goal.

08:50 PM BST

Half time: Austria 0 France 1

Austrians have got a game plan and it has generally worked, but they were undone by a combo of Mbappe’s mercurial run, bad luck, and the fact that committing so many fouls have meant that a full back was on a yellow as KM ran at him.

08:46 PM BST

44 mins: Austria 0 France 1

Danger here! Mbappe send through and the keeper comes a long way. He JUST gets there in time.

08:40 PM BST

GOAL! Austria 0 France 1 (Wober own goal 38)

The knock on effect of the yellow card for Mwenwe is that he cannot fully commit to a tackled here on Mbappe. KM picks it up on the right of the box, lethal, cobra like run at the defender. He’s stood him up. Mwenwe cannot dive in and Mbappe cuts it back. Hard lines for Austria, it hits Wober and goes in for the own goal.

08:38 PM BST

36 mins: Austria 0 France 0

That’s the closest we have come to a goal. Gregoritsch with a splendid cross from the left flank, Sabitzer with a clever hooked knock down and Baumgartner so close to turning it in. It takes a touch off the keeper, or at least that’s what I thought, but a goalkick is given.

Here is Thom Gibbs: “It is simmering nicely here like some gorgeous cassoulet-goulash hybrid. Been enjoying the unashamed physicality of Austria, who have skirted the fine line between disgusting and horrible with some of their tackles. They are certainly not treating France with the oft-lamented ‘too much respect’.

France doing their bit too, much more anguish in the stands than among their players for the many fouls against them. Bit of carelessness creeping in amongst the French defenders and all Austria have needed for a proper chance is some slightly better passing.

As I type there is that chance! Baumgartner looking aghast, but looked like superb and decisive work from Maignan in the French goal to me as well.

Herr Rangnick looking reasonably pleased below me in der vorspung durch technikal Area, a thumbs-up towards Michael Gregoritsch for his energetic if so-far fruitless work up top.”

08:36 PM BST

34 mins: Austria 0 France 0

Mwenwe chops down Dembele near the byline and is booked. I think possibly for repeat offending rather than that tackle per se. Griezmann’s corner cleared easily. His delivery has been, ow you say, toilette so far.

08:32 PM BST

31 mins: Austria 0 France 0

08:29 PM BST

28 mins: Austria 0 France 0

They don’t mind a foul, the Austrians. 8 already. Mwene blown up by ref for going into the back of Dembele.

08:27 PM BST

25 mins: Austria 0 France 0

Austria having a nice little spell. Long throw into the area causes some consternation among the French defenders.

I’ve been really enjoying the tournament so far and there have been some excellent games, but this one is yet to capture my full attention.

08:24 PM BST

22 mins: Austria 0 France 0

Austria look a solid enough outfit and are having some moments on the break. They have a corner that’s well claimed by Maignan

08:19 PM BST

18 mins: Austria 0 France 0

Griezmann and Dembele are overloading on the right and they’ve got numbers here. Griezmann poor decision and is lucky to win a corner.

08:17 PM BST

16 mins: Austria 0 France 0

Dembele with a tricky run in from the right, cuts in, Wober slides in and is booked. Freekick will be taken by Antoine G but it’s into the arms of the keeper.

08:10 PM BST

9 mins: Austria 0 France 0

The game has yet to really settle. Ref’s brought a whistle and he’s keen to get some use out of it.

08:09 PM BST

7 mins: Austria 0 France 0

Electric break from France, Hernandez quick and releases Mbappe, even quicker. Tries to give the keeper the eyes but puts it into the side netting.

08:03 PM BST

2 mins: Austria 0 France 0

Mbappe comes out to the left and drifts inside. Draws the foul. Griezmann flips it in, aiming at Saliba.

08:01 PM BST

1 mins: Austria 0 France 0

It’s Austria who are the first to show, getting down the left and launching a cross into the area that’s easy pickings for Maignan.

07:55 PM BST

Anthem time

Here come the French lads. Absolute top tier anthem, belted out with gusto in the stands and I’m going to call it focused reverence by most of the lads.

07:47 PM BST

Sy: Ops

Didier Deschamps has a second choice in almost every position who offers virtually no downgrade. It’s a particularly like-for-like swap at left-back tonight. It is usually Lucas Hernandez’s place but he injured his knee in May. Stepping in instead, Theo Hernandez, his brother.

Teams just mooching off after their warm-ups, France sub Jonathan Claus got an accidental soaking from a sudden sprinkler. Looks a pretty even split in the stands, as you would expect for two countries with a straightforward commute to Germany. Austria marginally the noisier and have a fetching Ralf Rangnick banner on display already.

Still on the Eurovision theme, much like the celebs given the honour of announcing a country’s score there is a good luck message on the big screen from a prominent person from each country before the game. France’s was the actor Omar Sy and he mainly got whistles from les Bleus fans. Perhaps they did not enjoy his work in Transformers: The Last Knight?

07:47 PM BST

Vice

Austria boss Ralf Rangnick: “We’re playing against one of the biggest, maybe the biggest, favourites of the tournament.

“We’re playing against the world vice-champions, and definitely the nation which has the best squad and best forwards. We need to play at our best level. It’s crucial that we are courageous and convinced of our own strength.

“I didn’t get to see the first match in the group [Poland 1-2 Netherlands] because we were on our coach and got stuck in traffic. It doesn’t matter because we’re focused on France and, after that, we’ll have time to focus on Poland.”

Vice champions?!

07:36 PM BST

Chatty

Austria centre-back Danso has played against Mbappé before in the French league with Lens and says, “You have to distract him with short conversations.” That’s what the Uefa official website says anyway.

07:32 PM BST

Thom Gibbs writes

Evening from Düsseldorf. Good, steep, square stadium in the fine central European tradition. Twenty years old this year but a fitting setting for one of the more intriguing group stage games. This venue is usually sponsored to high heaven, although it will be known just as the Düsseldorf Arena for the duration of this tournament.

Only the second time it has had a temporary brand-free renaming, the first was when it hosted the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest. The UK entry was Blue’s I Can which finished 11th, beyond Jedward for Ireland and Lena for Germany. Not that Lena. Lena regen. Is that a detour? You bet. Was it necessary? Absolutely.

07:30 PM BST

ITV are doing

a lot of England analysis ahead of the France game. Roy Keane is looking like he means business in a black and white polo.

Talking of England, I’ve got a survey here from Amazon Fire TV that says they have polled England fans and 37% of them reckon that Gareth Southgate is the greatest England manager ever. Hard lines for Sir Alf Ramsey but the people have spoken I guess.

07:25 PM BST

Another upset incoming?

Belgium were not impressive, Slovakia were, and a team stuffed full of big names has been turned over. How can France avoid the same fate?

07:15 PM BST

Austria team news – a typical Red Bull 4-2-3-1

Pentz (Brondby); Posch (Bologna), Danso (Lens), Wöber (Leeds/Mönchengladbach), Mwene (Mainz); Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Grillitsch (Hoffenheim); Laimer (Bayern Munich), Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Baumgartner(RB Leipzig); Gregoritsch (Freiburg).

07:08 PM BST

France team news – Saliba starts

Maignan (AC Milan); Koundé (Barcelona), Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Saliba (Arsenal), Theo Hernández (AC Milan); Griezmann (Atlético); Kanté (Al-Ittihad), Raboit (Juventus); Dembélé (PSG), Mbappé (PSG for 13 more days), Marcus Thuram (Inter).

06:55 PM BST

Austria team news

06:37 PM BST

A shortish hop from Austria (and France)

06:35 PM BST

06:30 PM BST

How do you think this one will pan out?

04:36 PM BST

Top team incoming!

England may have been narrow favourites with some UK bookmakers ahead of the tournament but you have to say that it is France who have the players and the pedigree. Maybe England can get it all together, and there were loads of reasons for optimism in their win over Serbia, but if you are looking for an outfit with quality in every position, depth, and recent extensive experience of doing the business in major tournaments then look no further than Les Bleus. They open their campaign against Austria and will surely take all the beating.

For a long time, the side who beat France most frequently was France itself: they were second only to the Dutch in terms of falling out with each other or the management at tournaments. That seems to be a thing of the past, at least until it isn’t. Here is star man Kylian Mbappé bigging up Didier Deschamps “He is someone I really respect; I used to respect him even before I knew him. He won a lot and did a lot for France. Then we developed a very strong relationship. A lot of admiration and respect for him.”

As to their opponents, they impressed at the last Euros when they got out of the group for the first time in their history. They have had some very good results recently: they beat Germany at home, they beat Slovakia away, Serbia at home and thumped Turkey 6-1 away recently. Ralf Rangnick the coach has clearly got things going nicely. They finished on 19 points in qualifying group F, behind only winners Belgium.

We will see who the managers name at around 7pm and then kick off for this match in Dusseldorf is at 8pm UK time. It’s a mild evening there and a small chance of showers but those should have cleared by kick off.

