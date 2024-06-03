Kylian Mbappe gets €150m golden handshake at Real Madrid

Mbappe will team up with Bellingham in the Spanish capital - Getty Images/JOHN THYS

Real Madrid’s website crashed after being bombarded with hits as the long-awaited signing of Kylian Mbappe was confirmed.

His official unveiling was redirecting to a page declaring “the system is offside” as fans desperately attempted to look up the news.

When the website eventually went back up after a 20-minute wait, there was just a 23-word statement from the club saying: “Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

The French forward, one of the world’s leading players, has been courted for years by the now 15-time Champions League winners.

Mbappe had signed several improved contracts at Paris Saint-Germain but the Spanish club reached an agreement in February with him, and have now made the official announcement just two days after their Champions League triumph.

Mbappe, 25, will move to Spain when the La Liga transfer window opens on July 1. The 2018 World Cup winner and standout star is PSG’s record goal-scorer with 256 goals since he joined them from Monaco on an initial loan in 2017. He agreed a deal with Real until 2029, earning €15 million (£12.8 million) a season, plus a €150 million (£128 million) signing-on bonus to be paid over five years, and he will keep a percentage of his image rights.

Mbappe will line up next season alongside the likes of Ballon d’Or contenders Vinicius Jnr and Jude Bellingham, as well as Brazil star Rodrygo Goes and fellow new boy Endrick. His new team-mates also include Luka Modric, with the Croatian midfielder set to sign a new one-year extension with the club.

Mbappe’s official arrival is surprising timing as France are building up to the European Championship in Germany this summer. On Monday, he was left out by France head coach Thierry Henry’s preliminary 25-man squad for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, presumably due to conditions in his contract at Real.

On his Instagram page, Mbappe described the move as “a dream come true”, posting pictures of himself as a youngster with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“So happy and proud to join the club of my dream,” he said. “Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!”

