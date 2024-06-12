Kylian Mbappe sets out Ballon d’Or and Euro 2024 ambitions

Kylian Mbappe is confident of a superb end to 2024 after completing his move to Real Madrid.

The France captain has sealed stage one of his summer plan after wrapping up a free transfer move to Los Blancos last month.

Mbappe has signed a five year contract in the Spanish capital and is expected to play a central role in their La Liga and UEFA Champions League title defences next season.

However, his current focus is on France, and their push to be crowned as a European champions for the first time since 2000.

Mbappe wants to lead France to glory in Germany in the coming weeks after frustration at Euro 2020 where he missed the crucial penalty in their shootout loss to Switzerland in the last 16.

He is determined to put that setback behind him with glory for France potentially putting him in pole position for a first Ballon d’Or win in 2024.

“This is my first ‘normal’ European Championship, in 2021 it was held in several countries, so it was not the same, it was strange. Now I want to leave my mark on it”, he told an interview with Bild, via Mundo Deportivo.

“The Ballon d’Or continues to be my goal, since my childhood I wanted to become the best player in the world, I want to keep progressing but without losing the pleasure of playing.”