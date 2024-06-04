When will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut?

Putting an end to a protracted saga with fans itching in anticipation for years, Real Madrid officially announced Kylian Mbappe’s signing yesterday.

The 2018 World Cup Winner will join the Merengues on a free transfer and has committed to the team for five years, keeping him with the team until 2029.

Although his signing has finally transpired, fans will still have to bide their time before Mbappe takes to the field with a royal white jersey.

After all, the domestic season has already concluded and Mbappe has his eyes firmly fixed on the upcoming Euros campaign with France.

When will Mbappe make his debut?

SPORT has published a report stating that Mbappe will not be travelling to Madrid until after the Euro Cup, which is being held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s next friendly encounter is scheduled for July 31 at Soldier Field against AC Milan.

Fans have to wait to see Mbappe in a Real Madrid shirt. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

With Mbappe’s international commitments over by then as he is unlikely to travel to the Olympics, that might be when Real Madrid’s star signing makes his long-awaited debut.

Los Blancos will have three friendly matches before the UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta, where they will face AC Milan, as well as league rivals FC Barcelona and Chelsea.

As such, Mbappe will have ample time to get into the groove with Madrid and acclimatize to his new surroundings ahead of the final.

Mbappe’s first impressions as a Madrid player

With everything public now and no more speculation to worry about, Mbappe has confessed relief over the announcement of his signing.

“It’s a big relief, I’m very happy, it’s easy to see it on my face. At the end of the season I played less, everyone knows why, but that won’t be an excuse during the European Championship,” he proclaimed.