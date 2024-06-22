Kylian Mbappe presses PSG for €100m payment, formal request issued – report

According to a report by L’Equipe, Kylian Mbappe has not received his salaries and various bonuses from Paris Saint-Germain since April.

As a result of this event, he has formally notified the club to settle the outstanding amount, which totals nearly €100 million.

The outlet claims that Mbappe’s legal representatives have taken this claim to the French Professional Football League (LFP), which stipulates that salaries must be paid by the last day of each month.

The media had previously highlighted that PSG had not paid the salaries for April and May to their star player. This happened amidst Mbappe’s announcement to join Real Madrid despite having a contract with PSG until June 30.

PSG unwilling to pay Mbappe

The situation has escalated further with indications that the club, owned by Qatar, appears reluctant to pay Mbappe his June salary as well.

Additionally, Mbappe is yet to receive certain bonuses that were due to him for the recently concluded season. This development marks another contentious chapter in the strained relationship between the French striker and PSG’s president, Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Kylian Mbappe has not been paid his salary by PSG. (Photo by SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It must be noted that previously, Mbappe had been sidelined from preseason activities almost a year ago but was eventually reintegrated into the first team after reaching a verbal agreement with the president.

This agreement was conditional on Mbappe waiving some bonuses if he chose not to leave the club via a transfer.

However, there was no formal documentation of this agreement which emphasises that Mbappe is resolute in ensuring he receives what he believes is rightfully his.

Meanwhile, Mbappe, who has already been announced as Real Madrid’s latest signing, spent the last seven seasons with PSG and during his tenure with the French club, he amassed impressive statistics: 308 games played, 256 goals scored, and 108 assists provided.

Recently, he did not participate in the Netherlands-France match due to precautionary reasons following a nose injury sustained in a previous game against Austria.

Despite wearing a protective mask, the national team coach, Didier Deschamps, opted not to risk Mbappe’s health.