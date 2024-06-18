Kylian Mbappe will not have surgery on broken nose, Real Madrid star may miss France’s second Euro 2024 clash

During the latter stages of France’s 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday, Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during a collision with Kevin Danso. The 25-year-old made light of the situation on social media, although there are concerns about his availability for Les Bleus’ MD2 showdown against The Netherlands.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

Diario AS say that Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, has confirmed that Mbappe does not require surgery for his broken nose, which is a relief for France manager Didier Deschamps. It means that he has an outside chance of being available to face the Dutch on Friday.

Mbappe will be desperate to be available, although it will be important that no risks are taken with his condition, considering how important he will be for France for the remainder of Euro 2024. Real Madrid will also be apprizing themselves of the situation, although it’s not expected to affect their new forward’s availability for the start of pre-season.