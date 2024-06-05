Kylian Mbappe has made no demands over playing position at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is living every manager’s utopian dream at Real Madrid.

Days after his men lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy at Wembley to wrap up a spectacular season, Los Blancos have announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe officially.

The Frenchman is expected to link up with the men in white after the European Championships that will begin this month. Needless to say, it is a dream come true for the French superstar.

No demands

As one of the biggest names in world football, one would assume that Mbappe’s signing for Real Madrid would come off the back of several guarantees including playing time and role on the field.

After all, Real Madrid’s attempt to sign the phenom during his days at Monaco failed only owing to the team’s inability to guarantee him a starting spot.

As revealed by Jose Felix Diaz in a recent report, however, Mbappe has not demanded to be deployed in any specific position.

The former PSG star only wishes to play for Real Madrid and contribute in any way possible and will thus accept any role the manager has in store for him.

Mbappe just happy to play for Real Madrid. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The French superstar’s only goal is to lift the UCL with Los Blancos and he will leave no stone unturned for the same.

He will, in all probability, serve as Real Madrid’s central striker next season given Vinicius Jr.’s uncontested starting spot down the left wing.

Debut incoming

Mbappe is currently on duty with Les Bleus for the upcoming Euros in Germany and could well be busy with the objective until July 14 if his team make it all the way.

Despite pressure from France, it is unlikely that the player will participate in the Olympic games in Paris, and he will thus begin training with Real Madrid only in late July or early August.

Considering that the team’s first friendly ahead of the new season is on July 31, there is thus a good chance Mbappe will make his debut in the white colours at Soldier Field.

If not against the Rossoneri, a debut in El Clasico is almost assured less than a week later.