Kylian Mbappe leaves France game covered in blood as Austrian fans shower him with whistles

oliver browning
·1 min read

Kylian Mbappe left France’s opening Euro 2024 fixture covered in blood after taking a blow to his face against Austria.

The French captain was later taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken nose in what could be a major injury blow for one of the tournament favourites.

Mbappe was substituted late on after he challenged for a header in the penalty box and collided with the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso.

Footage from the stands shows the 25-year-old forward making his way off the pitch with a bloody face, amid whistles from rival supporters.

Head coach Didier Deschamps described Mbappe’s injury as a “big negative” at full-time.