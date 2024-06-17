Kylian Mbappe injury update: Deschamps confirms broken nose

Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury late in France’s 1-0 win over Austria to kick off their EURO 2024 in Germany on Monday.

Mbappe rose to duel for a ball in the box and his header attempt missed the ball and caught the shoulder of Austria's Kevin Danso.

The World Cup winner and new Real Madrid man was bloodied and required treatment from trainers.

France manager Didier Deschamps says it's 'apparently' a broken nose for Mbappe, and that Les Bleus 'will see' how it affects the captain.

Mbappe's hard first-half cross led to an own goal, and he might've had a brace on another day. Might we see Mbappe miss time, or even emerge with a mask? Like Josko Gvardiol last World Cup, it seems there's always one!

Kylian Mbappe injury video