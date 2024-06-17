Kylian Mbappe injury update: Deschamps confirms broken nose
Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury late in France’s 1-0 win over Austria to kick off their EURO 2024 in Germany on Monday.
Mbappe rose to duel for a ball in the box and his header attempt missed the ball and caught the shoulder of Austria's Kevin Danso.
[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, results | EURO group standings ]
The World Cup winner and new Real Madrid man was bloodied and required treatment from trainers.
France manager Didier Deschamps says it's 'apparently' a broken nose for Mbappe, and that Les Bleus 'will see' how it affects the captain.
Mbappe's hard first-half cross led to an own goal, and he might've had a brace on another day. Might we see Mbappe miss time, or even emerge with a mask? Like Josko Gvardiol last World Cup, it seems there's always one!
Kylian Mbappe injury video
Ouch
Mbappé had to be treated on the field after this contact pic.twitter.com/bFfzYfPvsu
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2024