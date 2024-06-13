Kylian Mbappe heaps praise on his future Real Madrid teammate ahead of Euro 2024

We are merely days away from the start of the European Championship in Germany.

France are one of the teams in focus heading into this tournament. Real Madrid fans, in particular, will be keeping a close eye on their new signing Kylian Mbappe, who has been tasked with the responsibility of leading the French team.

In a recent interview, Mbappe doubled down on his desire to win Euro, especially after being appointed as the captain.

Mbappe heaps praise on Ferland Mendy

But other than Mbappe, there are three more Real Madrid players who are a part of the French team competing in the Euros this summer.

One of them is Ferland Mendy. The left-back, who was completely written off by many during the first half of the campaign, has made a sensational return to the national team.

This is largely thanks to a stellar second half of the campaign that saw Mendy produce a series of formidable performances in the left-back position.

In another recent interaction, Mbappe heaped praise on his future Real Madrid teammate, suggesting that his selection in the team was warranted.

“Ferland Mendy has a special history with the French national team: he’s been here, he’s left, and he’s coming back for this Euros,” Mbappe said in an interview with Ouest France.

This is how Real Madrid’s flank could look like next season (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“His place is fully deserved. He has all the qualities needed to play for the national team. All he has to do now is write his history over the long term,” he said.

Just to put things into perspective, prior to his recent appearance against Canada, Mendy’s last appearance for the French national team came back in 2022.

Talking about Mendy’s presence in the team this summer, Mbappe added, “This will be his first major tournament with France. It’s up to him to play for the team in the same way as he does for Real Madrid.

“If he succeeds, there’s no reason why things shouldn’t work out.”

Mbappe also highlighted the qualities he has offered to the table since making a return to the French national team fold in recent weeks.

“Since his arrival, he’s given the impression of being a quiet force, a man full of humility, yet sure of his strength,” he concluded.

However, despite Ferland Mendy’s superb resurgence, Real Madrid appear to be keen on signing another top left-back this summer, with Alphonso Davies remaining one of the club’s priority targets.