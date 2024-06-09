Kylian Mbappe’s Euro 2024 injury concerns dismissed

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be fit for the start of Euro 2024 despite rumoured injury concerns.

The new Real Madrid star scored in France’s first warm up friendly, as they secured a 3-0 win over Luxembourg, but he will not play tonight against Canada.

Mbappe’s lack of match action has triggered concern that he could be a risk for France’s opening game of the competition against Austria on June 17.

However, a muscle injury in his back is not serious, and sources from L’Equipe have confirmed his absence is based on a precaution.

Mbappe is increasing his participation in training and will start against Austria unless a major change occurs.

Didier Deschamps is still assessing his options for a starting XI call against Austria with Mbappe forming part of a thrilling front four.

Atletico Madrid playmaker Antoine Griezmann is set for a No.10/midfield hybrid role, alongside Olivier Giroud and Mbappe, with one spot still available in Deschamps’ plans.