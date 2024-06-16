Kylian Mbappe confirms Real Madrid call over Olympics absence

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will not play for France at the 2024 Olympics following talks with Real Madrid.

The France captain eventually wrapped up his free transfer move to Los Blancos earlier this month and he will link up for preseason training in July.

Real Madrid are expected to manage player returns in the coming weeks with the majority of their squad away on international duty at Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Mbappe’s potential involvement at the Olympics in Paris has caused concern in Madrid with the striker previously indicating he would be open to a call up.

However, as the story rolled on, Mbappe consistently stated he would respect the choice of his ‘new club’, which is now Real Madrid.

That position was reiterated by the 25-year-old as he prepares to lead France into battle at Euro 2024 tomorrow against Austria in Dusseldorf.

“My club’s position is very clear and I understand why I will not be there. I understand the position and I hope we win the Games”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

France have been placed in Group D at Euro 2024 alongside Austria, the Netherlands and Poland.